U.S. Airlines May Find Domestic Travel To Act As A Cushion Against Omicron Variant, Analysts Say





News about the omicron variant of the coronavirus rocked US airlines and travel stocks this week, with headlines about the return of travel bans in several countries, raising concerns over the sector’s recovery for a season of relatively strong Thanksgiving trip.

The World Health Organization designed omicron as a variant of concern on Friday as the United States and several others imposed travel bans from southern African countries. The organization has called for a calm, coordinated and cohesive global response to the variant as studies to better understand the mutations are underway.

Shares of major U.S. airlines showed some initial resistance, but were among the hardest hit in Tuesday’s liquidation. The JETS US Global Jets ETF, -1.27% has lost just over 3% this week, with shares of US airlines more exposed to international travel, such as United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, -0.66% and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, -0.28% underperforming.

Travel restrictions have struck just as U.S. travelers took off on domestic routes at almost the same rate as in 2019, according to data from TSA checkpoints. Travel to Europe, which had benefited from the reopening of the transatlantic market in early November, saw declines even before the news from omicron as several European countries grapple with a new wave of rising COVID-19 cases.

Omicron represents a minor disruption at the moment, as the path the variant might take in countries with higher vaccination rates is unknown, said Peter Arment, analyst at Baird, in an interview.

See Also: These Are Wall Street’s 20 Favorite Stocks As Feds Powell Shakes The Market With Speeches About The Typing

So far, it looks like the disruption is similar to that initially caused by the Delta variant, with domestic travel likely staying on track, though there are fears that the headlines are causing some people to put their plans on hold. of spring travel, he said.

A roughly 20% drop in U.S. airline stocks in June and July is linked to concerns about the delta variant, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said in a note to clients.

We wouldn’t expect to see the same drop with this outbreak, as stocks were already trading at the lowest levels since February 2021, she said.

If the omicron spreads as much as the delta, it will have an effect on travel and demand, but it will not change medium-term expectations for U.S. airlines, Kahyaoglu said.

We continue to believe that airlines’ balance sheets are not at risk and will be able to manage the impact of a variant effect on air travel.

Among US airlines, Kahyaoglu said it favored Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL, -0.11% despite 15% exposure to transatlantic travel and Southwest Airlines Co. LUV, -0.31% given its domestic exposure to United States about 95%.

Domestic travel has been the driving force behind the recovery of the US travel industry, and at least for now, omicron is impacting long-haul international travel to certain specific markets, said Peter McNally, analyst. at Third Bridge.

These markets are served by wide-body aircraft which have only recently been redeployed to enter service. Planes can be redeployed where needed and these widebody jets have only recently been moved to those affected markets, he said.

McNally expects American, Delta and United to report fourth quarter revenues that are still 20-30% lower than the same period in 2019, with JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU, -0.81%, about 10% slower than its pre-COVID pace and Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE, -1.74% is expected to show a full recovery.

Major carriers still have gaps in business and international travel to fill before they can see their revenues fully restored, he said.

One of the new challenges brought on by the pandemic is that people are booking trips with less time in advance than in the past, making planning more difficult for airlines. And airlines face the same labor shortages and challenges as other service industries, he said.

US airlines are expected to release their fourth quarter results at the end of January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s-airlines-may-find-domestic-travel-acting-as-a-cushion-against-the-omicron-variant-analysts-say-11638299848 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos