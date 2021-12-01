UK News Briefing Wednesday Morning: Covid Rules Until March





The controversy arose when Dr Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, suggested that people should avoid socializing before Christmas.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Gordon Rayner reconstructs how No 10 was left as a mess to reassure the public that the parties, Christmas gigs, and Christmas itself would continue.

In this analysis, science editor Sarah Knapton says lessons from past anomalies should bring comfort in the grim news.

And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, read our Psychotherapist’s Guide to Coping with the Covid Confusion.

After a day of chaotic Covid messages, the following also emerged:

Prince Andrew taken to trial by Gislaine Maxwell

The Duke of York was taken to Gislaine Maxwell’s prostitution trial after he said Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime pilot was one of the celebrities who flew in a private jet of a billionaire pedophile nicknamed the “Lolita Express” in court. After working at Epstein for nearly 30 years, Lawrence Visoski detailed how to get celebrities, politicians and royalty home. The first mention of the duke came on the second morning of Maxwell’s trial. But as Jamie Johnson reported in New York, he wasn’t the only famous face on Epstein’s jet. It comes after the first accuser, who claimed to have been in the room when Maxwell, who denied the charges, was abused.

Meet the golden girl in charge at the House of Zara

To the average observer, she might be a high-flying member of Spanish society. Actually her name is Marta Ortega Prez. She is the youngest daughter of Amancio Ortega, the 11th richest man in the world and the hermit founder of Inditex, the parent company of a portfolio of world famous high street brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti. Now she has been identified as the heir of that empire. Fashion editor Tamara Abraham introduces some of the most influential women in fashion you’ve never heard of.

interview | US President Donald Trump has warned that Boris Johnson is making a “big mistake” as he tries to turn Britain into a Saudi Arabia-style country. The former president of the United States said the wind farms were “terrible,” “funny,” “killed all the birds,” and a few years later “started to rust.” Johnson made reliance on wind energy a cornerstone of his energy policy. Read more of Trump’s interview with Nigel Farage on GB News.

Worldwide: shooting kills 3 children

At least three people were killed and six others were injured when a 15-year-old boy opened fire at a high school near Detroit, Michigan last night. All who died at Oxford High School were believed to be students, and a teacher was reportedly among the injured. Police said the boy fired 15 to 20 rounds with a pistol before police arrived and arrested him.

