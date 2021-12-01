UK Covid Live News: Javid rejects report claiming 10 parties broke lockdown rules last winter | politics





Good morning. Health Minister Sajid Javid was interviewing this morning and received most of the questions about the expansion of the booster program announced last night, but also faced questions last year about a new report that Downing Street broke the Covid rules. We’ve had a steady stream of those stories during the pandemic, some more consequential than others, and most recently the Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar, with Boris Johnson and his Downing Street employee. He said he was accused of violating Covid rules by attending a party. Number 10 before last Christmas. Crera Report:

The prime minister gave a speech at the resignation of a high-level aide when the second lockdown was imposed in November last year.

Then, days before Christmas, his top team members threw their own festive party on Downing Street while London was under three-tier restrictions.

Officials pushed back their wine glasses during the Christmas trivia and Secret Santa, and the rest of the country was forced to stay at home.

The medium-sized room number 10 was said to have gathered around 40-50 people for each of the two events.

One source claimed that this was the nightmare of COVID-19.

BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews)

Wednesday’s Mirror: Boris Party broke Covid rules BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/7FuHsAa3Vz pic.twitter.com/ynZuBX1ymO

November 30, 2021

Mirror quoted attorney Adam Wagner as saying that an unofficial Christmas party on December 18th would probably have been broken. The paper also says that when it raised the story to number 10, Downing Street did not dispute that the rally had been held, but claimed that it did not break the rules.

Javid, who became health minister because Matt Hancock resigned after violating COVID-19 regulations, responded to the story of the Today program:

No matter what happened at No 10 during the pandemic, I am absolutely certain that all the rules regarding the pandemic have been followed. Obviously I can’t tell you what’s going on every day in any building. But all I can say is that that government, especially number 10, would have always followed all the rules.

Javid also told interviewer Mishal Husain not to assume news reports are accurate. But when asked if the report was definitely inaccurate, he could only say that all the rules would have always been followed.

Here is today’s schedule.

9:30 AM: ONS publishes a report on the nature of people infected with coronavirus.

10am: Leading attorneys present evidence to the Commons Home Affairs Committee on rape prosecution rates.

10am: The Peoples Covid Inquiry releases a report based on hearings held earlier this year.

12pm: Boris Johnson takes on Keir Starmer at PMQ.

2:15 PM: Sir Tom Scholar, Senior Secretary of the Treasury, provides evidence to the Commons Treasury Committee.

3:00 PM: Home Secretary Tom Pursglove presents evidence to the Joint Human Rights Commission on the Nationality and Borders Act.

4:00 PM: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney discusses the Northern Ireland Protocol at a public policy project event.

4:30 PM: Maro efovi, Vice-President of the European Commission, presents evidence of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the MLA.

Here we will cover Covid development and non-Covid politics in the UK, but read our global live blog about global Covid development.

I’m trying to monitor comments below a line (BTL), but it’s impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, you’re more likely to find it if you include Andrew somewhere. I will try to answer the question, and if the question is of general interest, I will post it and answer it on ATL (above). Although I cannot promise to do this to everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I think it’s better to use Twitter. @AndrewSparrow has it.

Or send an email to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/dec/01/uk-covid-sajid-javid-boris-johnson-parties-lockdown-rules-pmqs-omicron-christmas-latest-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos