US examines tougher testing rules for international travel





Joe Biden plans to impose stricter testing rules for international travel as the White House develops a strategy to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States.

A White House official said on Tuesday that officials in the Biden administration were assessing a requirement that all inbound travelers get a negative Covid-19 test one day before their trip. That would mark a tightening of the schedule from the current rule, which requires a test up to three days before departure.

The stricter testing rules are being debated ahead of a speech Thursday in which Biden is expected to come up with a plan to deal with a possible increase in Covid cases in the coming weeks.

Not only are US health officials concerned about the impact of an outbreak, but senior politicians including Jay Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, have warned of the risk. that this could represent for the economic recovery.

During a trip to Minnesota on Tuesday, Biden reiterated that Americans should not “panic” about the new variant, which has gone undetected in the United States, but admitted they had reason to worry about it.

“We will fight this Covid this winter not with closures and blockages, but with vaccinations, boosters, more widespread tests and much more,” said the US president.

“In the meantime, the best protection is to get vaccinated completely, to get vaccinated. I urge all Americans who have not yet done so to do so. Do it today, ”Biden added.

In a briefing to White House health officials earlier today, Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency was looking at “how to make international travel too. as safe as possible, including pre-departure testing closer to the time of flight and considerations for additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines ”.

A spokesperson for the CDC said: “A revised order would shorten the time frame for required tests for all international air travelers to one day before departure for the United States. This reinforces the already strong protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully immunized. ”

The agency continues to advise vaccinated passengers to get tested three to five days after arriving in the United States, while unvaccinated Americans are advised to quarantine themselves for at least seven days.

Stricter testing rules for travelers to the United States came following the Biden administration’s decision to impose new restrictions on those entering the country from a group of African countries southern, where the Omicron variant experienced its initial boom.

As late as November 8, the United States lifted a sweeping travel ban imposed at the start of the pandemic that has affected visitors from many European countries.

Biden on Tuesday promised to coordinate with other governments if the United States reimposes certain restrictions. “Contrary to [Donald] Trump, I am not shocking our allies, ”he said.

