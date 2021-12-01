Gene-edited food: The UK plans to embrace technology that shouldn’t harm animal welfare, ethicists say.





Gene-edited food could one day be sold in UK stores, but ethicists warn that using the technology on livestock could exacerbate animal welfare concerns if, for example, it creates disease-resistant animals that can be bred more closely together. do.

Gene Editing May Exacerbate Animal Welfare Problems

Ethicsists say the UK should not be used to prolong or exacerbate existing animal welfare problems in agriculture, such as the UK accepting gene-edited food and using greater disease resistance as an excuse to bring animals closer together.

The UK government recently said it plans to enact legislation next year that would allow the UK’s genetically edited crops and animals to be treated differently from genetically modified organisms.

Gene editing is more advanced than genetic modification (GM), using targeted changes in DNA sequences that can bring environmental, welfare and nutritional benefits, such as making pigs resistant to the swine reproductive and respiratory syndromes regularly found in the UK. That’s correct.

Danielle Hamm of the independent Nuffield Bioethics Committee says the technology could bring real benefits to agriculture.

However, the group’s ethicists today released a report highlighting concerns about the potential applications of gene editing in animals. The report says the technology could exacerbate animal welfare concerns if used to herd animals more densely, for example by raising livestock that can more effectively resist disease.

Another example the report provides is that gene editing to increase food production, such as making a species more mature faster, should not replicate the welfare problems caused by selective breeding, such as fast-growing chickens with leg problems. is.

The report’s co-author, Elizabeth Kripps of the University of Edinburgh, UK, says she has this new technology that could potentially be revolutionary. Cripps says it could help address issues related to animal welfare, climate change and human health. But it can also be used in dangerous ways and can get in the way of meeting these challenges, she says.

The report makes several recommendations for the UK government, including more engagement with the public. The team also proposes a traffic light system to measure the impact of a breeding program on an animal’s life.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: To enable gene editing, we are taking a step-by-step approach, starting only with plants, and later looking at applications to animals and microorganisms. We are committed to balanced regulation based on science and will not lower safety or animal welfare standards.

