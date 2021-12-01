Taliban call for unfreezing of Afghan assets in “positive” talks with United States





ISLAMABAD

The ruling Taliban in Afghanistan and the United States concluded two days of meetings in Qatar on Tuesday, with the Islamist group saying its delegates urged U.S. officials to unfreeze Afghan state assets and lift sanctions.

The talks took place amid growing calls from aid groups to international donors to increase financial assistance to Afghanistan, where the United Nations says more than half of the population is suffering from acute hunger this winter.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi led their respective delegations to the talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the two sides discussed and exchanged views on political, economic, health, education, security and humanitarian issues.

“The Afghan side has assured them of security, called for the immediate and unconditional thaw of Afghan reserves, an end to sanctions and blacklists, and to disconnect humanitarian issues from political considerations,” Balkhi tweeted. “Overall, the sessions were positive and both parties agreed to continue these meetings in the future.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday: “The United States remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian aid from the government. the United States and the international community while denying property to sanctioned entities and individuals.

“The Treasury Department has issued general licenses to support the continued flow of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and other activities that meet basic human needs,” Price said.

He added that the US delegation “underscored the importance for the Taliban to fulfill their public commitment to not allow anyone to pose a threat to a country from Afghan soil, a safe passage for US citizens and Afghans to whom We have a special commitment, the protection of the rights of all Afghan citizens, including its women, daughters and minorities, and the safe release of Mark Frerichs, “an American civil engineer who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2020.

Washington had said in the run-up to the Doha meeting that the talks would focus on counterterrorism, a safe passage for US citizens and Afghans at risk, humanitarian aid and the country’s economic situation.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan from the former Western-backed government in August as US-led foreign troops withdrew from the country after 20 years. This prompted Washington and allied countries to suspend financial aid, freeze some $ 9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, and impose severe sanctions on the Taliban.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have also halted financial aid programs in Kabul.

The abrupt halt in foreign development assistance has plunged the Afghan economy into free fall, the financial sector suffocated, government employees remain unpaid, including those in the health and education sectors, and operations business has almost been halted.

The Taliban have warned that the deepening economic crisis could lead to mass exodus and refugee problems around the world if economic sanctions are not lifted and Afghan assets remain frozen.

The international community has failed to recognize the Taliban’s interim government, citing a lack of inclusiveness and human rights as well as concerns about terrorism.

Islamist group insists his administration brought peace and security to most of Afghanistan in a short period of time and is determined to work with the international community to move the poverty-stricken country forward towards economic stability.

But critics are skeptical of the assurances, citing reports of revenge killings of former officials by Taliban forces and restrictions on women’s participation in Afghan television programs.

