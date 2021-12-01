UK Weather Forecast: It will snow for several days with extreme winds dropping to -16C.





The National Weather Service and other weather forecasters are warning of snow, sleet and rain across the UK this week as temperatures plummet in the aftermath of deadly storm Arwen.

BBC Weather: Carol Kirkwood warns of weather winters.

At least four days of snow is expected in Britain as temperatures drop below freezing across the UK, forecasters say.

Snow showers are expected to hit the highlands of Scotland on Wednesday and are expected to spread more on Thursday and are expected to extend south to Devon.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there is a chance of snow over the hills on Friday and a lot of snow on Saturday in places like Scotland’s Cairngorms.

The storm came just days after Arwen wreaked havoc across Britain, killing at least three people, damaging around a million buildings and plunging tens of thousands of homes into darkness.

From Wednesday, the weather will be chilly

video:

)

Temperatures in northern Scotland are expected to drop to minus 9 degrees Celsius early Thursday morning, according to Netweather forecasts.

According to snow-forecast.com, Cairngorms’ chilly winds can be brutal as low as -16 degrees Fahrenheit late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Weather forecaster Stephen Dixon added that the weather will be colder from Wednesday due to northerly winds.

Cooler weather can see some snow in the highlands in the north and usually sleet or rain in the lowlands.

The theme continues through Thursday, when it starts raining from the west in the afternoon.

Weather forecaster Brian Glaze of Weather Prospects told the Express: “It’s expected to be cold on Thursday and there may be some showers in the east.

Nevertheless, most of the UK has a lot of dry, sunny weather. It will later become wet in Northern Ireland and may result in high elevation sleet or snow.

During the rain on Friday, sleet and snow are pouring in from the east.

This map shows where it might snow on Friday (

video:

)

Most of the snow will most likely be on the highlands in the north of England, and it will usually turn to rain again before it rains.

All areas should be mostly dry by afternoon. Rather cold.”

“Cool Arctic air, milder interludes, frost and gusty winds and still more snow likely to fall, but mostly on the hills,” Netweather’s chief forecaster Jo Farrow said.

“Thursday will see sleet and snow showers in the northernmost part of Scotland, with some clipping through the Northern County of Northern Ireland, Northern County of Northern Ireland and the North Channel over the Isle of Man and Wales,” Farrow added. , perhaps reaching North Devon.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks crews storm Arwen (

video:

)

“The winds will soften during the day and then again at night will be very cold, causing more frost in England.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that about a million homes were outages due to storm Arwen.

As of Tuesday afternoon, about 45,000 people still had power outages.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) says thousands of engineers are repairing faults on site in northern England and Scotland, but those still affected must find alternatives to accommodation.

The UK Forest Service has urged people in most of northern England to stay away from forests after storm Arwen.

Meteorological Agency 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday

The overnight rains will soon stop and there will be occasional sunshine in most areas, but some areas will be overcast and some heavy showers will occur.

Chiller than Tuesday, showers in the north.

It is windy and there are mainly strong winds on the outskirts of some shores.

wednesday night

Many inland areas will be clearer and frostier for a while.

The northern part of Scotland with snow and ice.

Rain and snow in some areas can affect western and southern regions.

Thursday

Many areas with lots of chilly sunlight.

Snow and hail showers in northern Scotland are moderate, but winter showers are expected around the east coast counties.

There will be rain and snow later in the UK Northwest.

Friday – Sunday

Anxiety from showers or long rains.

It snows occasionally in the north, mainly on the hills.

It is especially windy in the southwest region on Saturday.

rather cold

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-weather-forecast-snow-fall-25586350

