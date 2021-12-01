Air travelers to the United States to face more stringent COVID-19 tests





WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Reuters) – The United States is preparing to require all air travelers entering the country to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within a day of departure in response to concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday evening.

Currently, vaccinated international air travelers can show a negative test result within three days of their point of departure. Almost all foreign nationals must be vaccinated to enter the United States. Unvaccinated travelers are currently required to take a negative COVID-19 test within one day of arrival.

The new one-day test requirement would also apply to U.S. citizens and foreign nationals.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reuters earlier reported that a draft proposal was circulating among government agencies for a stricter testing requirement.

A CDC spokeswoman confirmed that the agency is working to change its global testing rules for travel “as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeframe for required tests for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States. “

The administration is also considering requiring air travelers to take another COVID-19 test within three to five days of arriving in the United States, officials said.

A general view of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS / Tami Chappell

Read more

The CDC has not confirmed this, but noted that it continues to recommend that all “travelers take a COVID-19 viral test 3-5 days after arrival” and “post-travel quarantine for all travelers. not vaccinated “.

The stricter rules could be announced on Thursday, but it was not clear when they could go into effect.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency “is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-departure testing closer to the time of flight and considerations for further testing after the flight. ‘arrival and self-quarantines’.

On Monday, the White House banned nearly all foreign nationals who have recently visited South Africa and seven other southern African countries from concerns about the Omicron variant.

A White House official said earlier Tuesday that the administration was evaluating COVID-19 measures “including consideration of more stringent testing requirements for international travel.”

On Tuesday, the CDC advised Americans against traveling to Niger, Papua New Guinea, Poland and Trinidad and Tobago, citing concerns over COVID-19.

The CDC now lists about 80 foreign destinations as having a “level four,” its highest level of COVID-19 transmission, and discourages Americans from traveling to these destinations.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by David Shepardson; edited by Sandra Maler, Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-cdc-urges-americans-avoid-travel-niger-poland-over-covid-19-2021-11-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos