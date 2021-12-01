UK Weather Forecast: Another icing, 4 more days of snow.





Frozen weather forecasts come days after Storm Arwen took the lives of at least three people as it caused chaos across Britain with winds, heavy snow and rain at 100 mph.

The UK will see four more days of snow this week with sub-zero temperatures and strong winds.

It comes days after Storm Arwen took the lives of at least three people as winds, snow and rain at 100 mph disrupted the UK.

It is estimated that approximately one million households and businesses were affected during the first storm of the season.

Weather maps show the weather will be very cold again on Wednesday night with a risk of snowing in the highlands in the north.

Elsewhere, heavy rain with thunder and hail may occur.

Meteorologist Stephen Dixon said the weather will be “cold” from Wednesday due to north winds.

“Winds will be strong, especially in exposed coastal areas to the north and northeast, with gusts expected to exceed 40 miles per hour,” he said.

“The cool weather will bring some snow in the highlands of the Far North and generally sleet and rain in the lowlands.

Wednesday (Wednesday) the temperature will drop again.

“The theme continues through Thursday, and in the afternoon it starts to rain from the west.”

After sub-zero weather that swept the UK over the weekend, temperatures briefly hit double digits at the beginning of the week.

But this won’t last as another drop will come on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Oli Claydon said: “The whole of the UK will be milder.

“The lower temperatures will return on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

“But I don’t think it will be as low as we’ve seen before.

“Still less than zero, but more like -4C(24.8F) or -5C(23F).”

The Wxcharts snow map suggests 7 centimeters of snow could fall in northwest Scotland on Wednesday evening.

More snow is expected on Thursday, with maps suggesting up to 4 centimeters of snow in central Scotland and up to 3 centimeters between the Midlands and northwest England.

According to maps, northwest Scotland is expected to be covered with 10 centimeters of snow by early Friday.

Meteorological Agency 5-day weather forecast

tuesday night

Accompanying rain across many areas, especially strong, bitter winds from the south and west. The weather will be clear and a bit chilly, with heavy rain showers in the west and north.

Wednesday

Some sunlight is seen in the southeast, where most areas, especially some areas, are dry. More showers to the west and north, hail and thunder can occur, and it gets colder across Scotland. It is windy and colder.

Views from Thursday to Saturday:

It will get cold again with winter showers in the northeast. Rain and hillside snow will affect most areas overnight Thursday through Friday, but others will be mostly dry and sunny.

The family was threatened with life after a 60-foot tree was smashed into the house during Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen Refund Rights Explained – Includes up to 700 components in case of power outage

