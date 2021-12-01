Dacia Spring EV ‘very positive’ for UK sales





A decision on whether the new Dacia Spring Electric will go on sale in the UK will be made no later than early January, according to brand boss Denis Le Vot.

The Spring, claimed by the manufacturer as Europe’s cheapest EV, is already selling in the left-hand drive market, but the company has delayed its decision to sell in the UK while evaluating production capacity and sales potential for right-hand drive costs. Drive conversion.

“It looks very positive, but there is no final decision,” Dacia’s CEO Denis Le Vot told Autocar. “Our data shows that 15 million drivers in Europe today drive to and from work, and 60% of them only use their cars for short-distance driving. I’m not saying they’re all going to buy springs, but I’m pretty sure they need them. The type of car you are making.

“In the UK, a final decision will be made by the end of this year or early January at the latest.”

The Spring went on sale in France in March, priced at €12,403 after France’s generous EV incentives. A two-seater commercial model is expected to be introduced in 2022.

A minimum price of £10,630 puts the Spring alongside the normally fueled mid-range Sandero in terms of cost.

The French government is currently subsidizing electric vehicle buyers of up to €45,000, equivalent to 27% of the purchase cost, including tax, with an additional €2,500 for the purchase of an electric vehicle in exchange for disposing of an older ICE vehicle.

Two trim levels are available. The Comfort Plus styling pack and metallic exterior paint add air conditioning, a 3.5-inch media display with Bluetooth, a USB port and a 7.0-inch infotainment display with smartphone mirroring, an orange-themed interior that comes standard with Comfort and cloth upholstery.

