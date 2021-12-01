US accuses China of “economic war” against Australia





US President Joe Biden’s chief Pacific envoy on Tuesday accused China of trying to “bring Australia to its knees” with a barrage of sanctions that amounted to “economic war”.

In remarks to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, veteran diplomat Kurt Campbell criticized Beijing for tough tactics.

Describing China as increasingly belligerent and determined to impose its will abroad, Campbell said Beijing has engaged in “a truly dramatic economic war – directed against Australia.”

Over the past two years, China has introduced a series of punitive sanctions on Australian goods in a fierce political conflict that has frozen ministerial contacts and plunged relations into the most serious crisis since Tiananmen.

“China’s preference would have been to break Australia. To bring Australia to its knees,” said Campbell, who is currently the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific.

China is angry with Australia’s willingness to legislate against overseas influence operations, ban Huawei from 5G contracts and call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian barley, coal, copper ores, cotton, hay, logs, lobsters, sugar, wine, beef, citrus fruits, grains, table grapes, dairy products and infant formula have all been subject to Chinese sanctions.

The US envoy said that under President Xi Jinping, China has become “more risk-tolerant, more assertive, more determined to take measures that other countries would consider coercive.”

The Biden administration has adopted a policy of “strategic competition” with China – recognizing the rivalry between the two powers but maintaining the ties so that conflicts do not escalate.

Nuclear powered submarines

Biden recently shocked many in the region by agreeing to share sensitive nuclear-powered submarine technology with Canberra, allowing Australia to dramatically increase its military deterrence.

Campbell said the move – part of a larger three-way AUKUS deal that includes the UK – will bind the three allies for generations.

“When we look back at the Biden administration, I think that will be one of the most important things we have accomplished. And I think 20 years from now it will be a given that our sailors are sailing together, our sub port. sailors in Australia. “

Canberra and London’s economic ties to rapidly growing China have cast doubt on the alliance, Campbell admitted.

“Seven or eight years ago, if you asked the countries most likely to realign strategically and sort of rethink their options… Britain and Australia would probably be at the top of the list,” he said. he declares.

Campbell also revealed that other Pacific allies are likely to take part in the cybernetic or other non-submarine aspects of the AUKUS deal.

“Many close allies came to us immediately afterwards and said, can we participate? Can we get involved?

“It is a credit to Australia and Great Britain for insisting, yes, this is not a closed architecture.”

(AFP)

