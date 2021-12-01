The reality of the danger of miscalculation in China due to overconfidence





MI6 Director Richard Moore, speaking at the Institute for International Strategic Studies in London, said the UK’s intelligence agency must work with the global technology sector to counter the growing cyberthreats of hostile states, criminals and terrorists. .

Richard Moore, director of British secret service MI6, feared that China could be “mistaken” by overconfidence in its international status.

“The tectonic plate is moving as China’s power and willingness to claim it grow,” Moore said in his first public speech since taking office as director of spying in October. The speech was delivered at Arundel House in London as part of an event hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

“Beijing believes in its propaganda against Western weaknesses and underestimates Washington’s resolve,” added Moore, who joined the intelligence service 34 years ago. “The risk of misjudgment in China due to overconfidence is real”

The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on Moore’s speech.

Tensions have escalated in Taiwan and around the South China Sea in recent years as China has grown stronger against Xi Jinping’s claims of sovereignty.

“There are many areas where we need to work with China, including trade and investment, cultural connections, and the transnational challenges of climate change and biodiversity,” Moore said.

But the fact remains that China is an authoritarian country with different values, and this is reflected in the threat emanating from the Chinese state.”

MI6 headquarters in London, UK.

Headquartered on the banks of the River Thames in Vauxhall, London, MI6 recruits and operates secret agents from other countries to provide secret intelligence to the British government. The CIA equivalent of the United States became world famous thanks to the fictional James Bond series playing Agent MI6, codenamed 007.

Moore said China’s intelligence services are “very capable”, adding that they continue to conduct large-scale espionage operations against Britain and its allies.

“Chinese agents are trying to take advantage of the open nature of our society, including the use of social media platforms,” ​​Moore said.

Moore said that if China decides to use force to solve the Taiwan problem, there is a risk that world stability and peace will collapse. While China sees Taiwan as a separate province, Taiwan considers itself separate from China since it was separated from the mainland in 1949 due to a prolonged civil war.

“The Chinese Communist Party leadership increasingly favors bold and decisive actions justified on the grounds of national security,” Moore said. “days of [former Chinese leader] Deng Xiaoping said, “Hide your power and wait for the right time” is long overdue.”

Beijing has been criticized internationally for its “extensive program of repression” against ethnic Uyghurs. These include forced labor, the massive incarceration of more than a million people in “re-education” camps, and the sterilization of Uyghur women, as reported in the media and in the United States. State Department. Beijing denies it violates the human rights of Uyghurs.

“Unfortunately, these control and surveillance technologies are increasingly being exported by China to other governments,” Moore said, “and the web of authoritarian control is expanding around the world.”

Russia and Iran

Along with Russia, Iran and international terrorism, Moore said China is one of MI6’s “big four” threats. He added that MI6 should hire more technical experts and work closely with partners to combat threats from state and non-state actors.

James Griffiths, the operator who provided cyber-attack capabilities to the UK Ministry of Defense and GCHQ, said in a statement shared with CNBC that MI6 should work with tech companies.

Griffiths, co-founder of Cyber ​​Security Associates, a company that provides cyber consulting and cyber management services to businesses, said, “We openly believe that MI6 should improve these relationships and grow them in order to remain resilient. This is the first time I’ve said it.” .

“Technology can help in many ways to automate some of the tasks performed by intelligence officers,” Griffiths said. “This could be used through automated big data and analytics to find needles in haystacks (a potential threat to the UK with an attack) or to increase the capabilities available to police officers when deployed to foreign countries.”

The world lives in an “age of extreme competition,” where countries compete in the virtual and physical realms, Moore added.

“We live in a world transformed by digital connectivity, and we are at the pinnacle of revolutionary technological advances that will affect the way we live and work in completely unpredictable ways,” Moore added. Quantum engineering and engineering biology will make a dramatic difference.

“The digital attack on the surface is growing exponentially, with criminals, terrorists and hostile states trying to attack us,” Moore said.

“According to some assessments, we may experience more technological advances in the next decade than in the last century, with devastating effects such as the Industrial Revolution. We, as a society, have yet to fully internalize this apparent fact and its potential impact. It didn’t work. It’s global geopolitics, but it’s the white hot focus of the MI6.”

CNBC’s Christina Wilkie contributed to this article.

