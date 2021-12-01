Greater Manchester’s Covid-19 ‘black spot’ as Omicron strain hits UK





Greater Manchester’s biggest Covid-19 blackspot has emerged in Stockport as the first cases of a new omicron strain are discovered in the UK.

With the advent of the variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that rules regarding travel and wearing masks will be tightened starting Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the omicron variant of the coronavirus represents a very high risk worldwide and could have serious consequences in some regions.

Read More: Coronavirus Live Update Across Greater Manchester As New Rules Go Into

From 30 November, face coverings will be compulsory in UK shops and public transport.

Due to this variant, the UK has added 10 African countries to its red travel list: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

To date, no cases of variants have been identified in Greater Manchester.

However, cases of Covid-19 in the region’s top 10 hotspots have increased compared to the previous 7-day period.

Regions with the highest infection rates and regions with the fewest cases can be revealed through an interactive map that uses government data to chart the number of positive COVID-19 cases in each region across the country.

It shows the number of infected people by region divided into about 7,000 regions.

It then uses the new number of cases to calculate the infection rate per 100,000 people.

hotspot

The biggest hotspots for the week through November 23 were Stockport’s Marple Bridge and Mellor.

It recorded an infection rate of 795.3 and an outbreak of 47 new viruses.

There were 24 more cases than last week, an increase of more than 100 cases.

In second place was Guide Bridge in Tameside with 55 and 779.9 cases.

This is an increase of 31 people over the past seven days.

Manchester’s New Moston was next with a rate of 777.8, with 75 cases of Covid-19 recording an increase of 37.

Salford’s Higher Irlam ranks fourth with 72 new cases and a local infection rate of 731.1 per 100,000 people.

Next are Blackrod and Butterwick Fields in Bolton, where 44 weekly cases led to a rate of 726.2.

This is an increase of 193.3 pc compared to last week, and 29 additional people tested positive for the virus.

Bury’s Fernhill and Pimhole are in sixth place.

There are 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the cumulative infection rate is 722.9.

Little Hulton South in Salford had a rate of 709.9 for the week through November 23 and 51 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

In eighth place are Lower Irlam and Cadishead, another Salford area where 74 cases of the virus have been recorded.

This is calculated as a local infection rate of 708.3 per 100,000 people.

Bury’s Redvales and Hollins were followed by 45 with 678.1.

Finally, Ashton upon Mercy North (Trafford) ranks 10th with 44 cases and a local infection rate of 676.1.

area with few cases

Bolton’s Conversley, Halliwell and Brownlow Fold had the lowest infection rates in the region, with 81.5 new cases.

It was followed by Manchester’s Victoria Park with 11 and 84.1 cases.

In third place is the Oldham area of ​​Derker, where six people had tested positive in the week through November 23rd.

This equates to a rate of 101.6 per 100,000 people.

Bolton’s Rumworth South is next with 10 new cases and a rate of 119.

In fifth place is the Manchester area of ​​University North and Whitworth Street.

The 14 infections recorded there translates to 126.2.

Springfield Park in Rochdale follows a rate of 136.8 and eight new Covid-19 cases.

Salford’s Kersal Dale is 7th with an area ratio of 137.2.

In the week through November 23, 10 cases were recorded, a decrease of 12 from the previous week.

Stockport’s Central Reddish also ranked in the top 10 with the lowest infection rates, with 143.9 and 12 new cases.

Oldham’s Alexandra Park ranked ninth with 19 infections, with an infection rate of 155.9.

Finally, Manchester’s Piccadilly and Ancoats are 10th with a ratio of 157.2 out of 31 new cases.

