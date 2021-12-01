COVID-19: Eight new cases of omicron mutations confirmed in the UK, bringing the UK total to 22 | UK News





The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has reported that eight additional cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 strain have been confirmed in the UK.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 strain known as B.1.1.529 in the UK to 22.

The UKHSA said all those who tested positive and those who had come in contact with them are under quarantine and work is underway to identify links to travel to South Africa.

The UKHSA has confirmed cases in the East Midlands, East England, London and North West and is conducting targeted testing in locations where positive cases are likely to be infected.

Nine cases have also been confirmed in Scotland, five in Lanarkshire and four in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the impact of this variant on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

“Vaccination is very important to bolster your defenses against this new strain. Get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay.”

She recommended the booster jab to everyone over the age of 18 and urged people to wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the new strain.

“It is very likely that we will find more cases in the coming days as we see them in other countries worldwide and increase case detection through intensive contact tracing.

“That’s why it’s important that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR,” said Dr. Harris.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

5:23 ‘A lot we don’t know’ about Omicron

At a press conference on Tuesday, Boris Johnson explained how the UK will bolster its efforts to acquire booster jabs by introducing 150 additional community pharmacy sites in the UK, as well as additional hospital hubs.

“The temporary vaccine center will appear like a Christmas tree,” he said.

Soldiers along with volunteers will help with the program.

Health Minister Sajid Javid also said authorities were working to establish a link with South Africa in the new England case, but added that we had to be “realistic” and there was a “community spread” of the new strain.

Earlier, Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that all nine confirmed cases of Omicron variants in Scotland were related to a single private event held on 20 November.

The UKHSA said it was taking steps to make scientific information available as soon as possible to prevent the spread of new strains and inform the balance of appropriate interventions to protect lives.

“This currently involves analyzing live samples of the new variants in our lab to investigate characteristics such as response to vaccines,” the agency said in a statement.

Because viruses frequently mutate randomly, it is not uncommon for a small number of infections to occur that feature a new set of mutations. Any strains showing evidence of spread are quickly evaluated.

The governments of Scotland and Wales are urging Prime Minister Johnson to further tighten travel restrictions to the UK in response to the Omicron variant.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

7:14 UK will ‘throw everything’ at Omicron

In a joint letter to Prime Minister Johnson on Monday, Prime Minister Sturgeon and Wales Prime Minister Mark Drakeford urged that an emergency COBRA meeting be held “as soon as possible” due to the recent COVID-19 development.

In response to the discovery of the strain, first found in South Africa and feared to pose a higher risk of transmission, Prime Minister Johnson re-introduced some restrictions and banned travel to most of South Africa.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe were all added to the UK travel redlist for the weekend.

