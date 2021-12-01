Why COVID Deaths Outpaced AIDS Deaths in the United States





At the end of October, the United States took a grim step: more people in the United States died from COVID-19 in less than two years than the estimated 700,000 who died in the United States during the four decades of the AIDS pandemic.

On World AIDS Day, this gap has widened. Nearly 800,000 people have died from COVID-19. If current trends continue – and this is not necessary – hundreds of thousands of people could die from COVID in the United States in 2022, while perhaps 15,000 people living with HIV could die next year. from any cause.

These dire numbers are worth comparing and taking into account, with a few caveats.

First, judging deaths in numbers flattens what is really going on. It is difficult to do justice to the more than 100,000 people who died in the United States from drug overdoses last year (a 30% increase from the previous year) and the hundreds of thousands of people who died from HIV and SARS-CoV-2. Each person who died during these pandemics deserves to be known because they lived and loved in their time on this earth.

Plus, we’ll never really know how many people have died from AIDS or COVID.

And yet, this milestone is significant in its scale. I have known so many people for decades who have lost and mourned loved ones to AIDS; I have seen quite intimately the toll it has taken on those who have survived the AIDS pandemic since 1981, and how their individual and collective grief has shaped American politics, protest, and the queer community. It is significant and disturbing to see four decades of such grief compressed into less than two years. How can American society deal with such a magnitude of grieving so quickly, especially when COVID has allowed far fewer forms of collective grieving?

The COVID-AIDS death reconciliation in the United States also calls for a comparison of COVID deaths globally and AIDS deaths globally. And here we see something very different. While COVID deaths now account for about 110% of total AIDS deaths in the United States, global COVID deaths – around five million and on the rise – represent less than 20% of the more than 36 million of people who have died of AIDS.

In terms of virology, the new coronavirus is to be expected to cause human death much faster than HIV. SARS-Co-V2 is a much more potent virus than HIV, it spreads much more easily, and everything is faster than HIV. The new coronavirus travels quickly on social media, can take hold (and spread) to people in just days, and can be fatal in weeks (rather than years). According to UNAIDS, the annual number of AIDS deaths worldwide peaked at around 1.7 million in 2004, about 23 years after the start of this pandemic. COVID has already exceeded that total a tenth of the time.

And yet, that doesn’t explain why COVID has already surpassed the total number of AIDS deaths in the United States, but accounts for less than a fifth of them globally. In some ways, these disparities reflect how the countries of the South have been the hardest hit by AIDS deaths. The United States gained access to the antiretroviral drugs in 1996, and their AIDS death rate immediately dropped (among people in the United States who got the drugs, anyway). Yet the same drugs did not begin to roll out on the African continent until 2003, when HIV created countless orphans and needlessly infected millions of people.

What I find puzzling in some ways is that, similar to its early access to antiretrovirals, the United States was several steps ahead of SARS-Co-V2 compared to other countries. , even more, according to certain measures. HIV was first noticed in the United States long after people were infected and died; but with the new coronavirus, the United States could have learned from China and Italy, whose past experiences have given the United States time to prepare. The United States also had some of the first COVID drugs and vaccines and, after a rocky start, rolled them out quickly – at one point, vaccinating four million people a day. But it has stalled and is currently below number 50 among countries’ vaccination rates. Yet through it all, the United States continued to have the highest number of coronavirus infections and coronavirus deaths (and at times, the highest number of deaths per capita). Despite making up 5% of the world’s population, the United States currently accounts for about 15% of COVID deaths globally and has sometimes accounted for as much as 25%.

I think these divergent trends are affected by who was perceived to be most at risk for HIV and COVID in the United States. HIV initially transmitted most often in the United States through anal sex, injection drug use, and blood transfusions. Those most affected were the marginalized people who had long built solidarity among themselves. And so, even though the modes of transmission were stigmatized, gay and black people and injection drug users quickly began to use condoms, create sterile syringe exchanges, and engage in peer-to-peer education on drug abuse. way to avoid HIV.

But by the time the United States got the antiretrovirals in the mid-1990s, HIV was circulating in the global South not only through anal sex, proximity to prisons, and injection drug use, but , increasingly, through vaginal sex and vertical transmission from parent to child. At that time in America, many people could have access to good HIV drugs, and the virus was clustered in certain communities that could not get the drugs; meanwhile, in southern countries, HIV was circulating in a much more general population, while no population had access to drugs for nearly a decade.

Different Dynamics Developing with COVID in the United States While the same types of people are more vulnerable to COVID as they are to HIV, a not entirely mistaken perception among wealthy people is that they, too, are susceptible to COVID. HIV forced marginalized people to collectively care for their communities in very specific ways (for example, using condoms and sterile needles) in very specific activities. But COVID requires the entire American population to change many behaviors to protect each other – and here the general American population is moving significantly away from marginalized populations within its own borders as well as with many. many companies from southern countries. For example, at the height of AIDS deaths in the United States, gay men overwhelmingly adopted new practices to protect each other, even though they were often accused by straight moralists of “bug hunting.” – intentionally trying to contract HIV, a desire practiced by a highly specialized group and never endorsed by formal homosexual leaders. Yet with COVID, bug hunting has been completely normalized and championed by leading radio hosts and conservative politicians.

Thinking of comparative US and global rates of COVID and AIDS also shows the folly of thinking of the United States as a single entity. Health outcomes vary widely from region to region, and the HIV and COVID pandemics in the United States are most concentrated in the southern states.

Of course, this could all look a lot different in 2060, the year as far from the first known COVID death as we are now from the first known death from AIDS. As far as we know, the United States could stabilize with COVID while people in other countries will perish without vaccines. But on this World AIDS Day, in addition to commemorating the dead and supporting the living affected by HIV, let us remember that there is no competition between these two pandemics. It is not a competition. Despite the peculiarities of both viruses, they affect a similar viral subclass. Creating an AIDS-free world would make a COVID-free world (and vice versa), as the same underlying causes are at the root of both pandemics.

