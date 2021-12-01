Covid UK: Dr Jenny Harries said ‘don’t socialize unless it’s necessary’.





Dr Jenny Harries says people can do their part by reducing the number of social contacts (Photo: Reuters)

A senior health official has told people not to socialize unless necessary to slow the spread of the new Covid strain.

Dr. Jenny Harries, who advises the government, says people can do their part by reducing the number of social contacts during the festivities, despite the minister’s claims that Christmas is going well.

For the Omicron strain of concern, there have been around 14 confirmed cases across the UK so far, but experts expect this number to rise in the future.

This strain is thought to be more contagious and may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Health officials and politicians have generally tried to be optimistic, and Britain’s Deputy Director Jonathan Van Tam said the current jab could still prevent serious illness.

However, the UK Health Security and Inspection and Tracking Director, Dr. Even if the vaccine is effective, Harries said, if the mutations are more contagious, they’ll have lower-grade infections, but still have a significant impact on our hospitals in a large population.

She told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that you should be careful.

In winter, especially around Christmas, we tend to socialize more, so I think all of this should be taken into account.

When asked whether people should be instructed to work from home in the UK, as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, she said: This actually helps prevent mutation if we all cut down on social contact a bit.

So I guess I don’t socialize when I don’t particularly need it, pay particular attention to hitting booster jabs that people can do every 3 months in their basic course, and don’t socialize.

However, she added, it would be a good idea to work from home if there is a spike in omicrons.

Those comments stand in stark contrast to government ministers who advised the British to plan their Christmas as usual amid fears of a winter lockdown.

After the interview, a Downing Street spokesperson said Boris Johnson did not share Dr. Harris’ views on socializing.

He insisted that the prime minister has full trust in health professionals, but JennyHarries advises the government, but says she is not a government minister.

When asked if people should follow the Prime Minister or Dr. Harris, the spokesperson said, “The public should follow the government and the guidelines set by the Prime Minister on the weekend.”

See also: Coronavirus

On Saturday, the prime minister announced that face coverings would be mandatory in shops and public transport and that upon arrival in the UK, they would have until the second day to undergo a PCR test and stay home until the result is negative.

He said this was a reasonable and appropriate move, but some areas are facing calls to go further.

The emergence of Omicron has raised new fears about the trajectory of the epidemic, and governments around the world have introduced limited restrictions now to avoid future lockdowns.

The Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) previously said that if a new outbreak occurs in the UK, working from home will have the biggest impact on preventing cases.

This is one of the measures under the government’s Winter Plan B, but the minister has so far refused to enact a backup strategy, preferring to implement lighter restrictions and encourage booster jabs.

At the time of writing, 14 cases have been identified in the UK.

The government aims to administer 500,000 booster jabs per day after expanding the program to those over 18.

Prime Minister Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference later this afternoon to urge people to get a third dose.

Health Secretary Gillian Keegan earlier today told Sky News that the government is very hopeful that Christmas will go smoothly.

She said this year’s position has changed a lot from last year’s due to the release of the vaccine.

Of course, Christmas is going well, and really, what everyone wants for Christmas is, if you don’t take the first jab, come and get it, if you don’t get the second jab, come and get it, and if you don’t eat the booster, come and get it when you ask for it, she said

Scientists have also reduced the likelihood of a winter closure despite concerns about the strain first appearing in South Africa.

Professor Paul Moss, a member of Sage, said, “I don’t think we need to worry too much about the measures we have in place at this stage, as there is a good chance we have some control here.

He said much more will be known about the variant before Christmas.

However, he points out that the doctor who identified the new strain said patients had extremely mild symptoms in her country.

Meanwhile, Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said there’s a lot we can do to minimize the risk and not cancel Christmas again.

He said: I’m a huge fan of these side flow tests. Young people are a great way to know if they are infected because they can become infected without realizing it, and if they do, they can avoid contact with older people in their family or those who are immune. Inhibition or other conditions.

