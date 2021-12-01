US, South Korea strengthen alliance in talks, but questions remain





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has arrived in South Korea for annual security talks that are expected to strengthen the country’s decades-long military alliance in the face of North Korean nuclear threats and growing challenges from China

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 12:02 PM

The US-Korean alliance “is the backbone of peace and security in this region, Austin tweeted after the landing.

But to what extent can the alliance, sealed in the bloodshed of the 1950-53 Korean War, be solidified, as South Korea remains locked in thorny historic disputes with Japan, another ally? key region of the United States and is reluctant to actively join US-led efforts to curb China’s rise to power.

The alliance faces some obstacles. South Korea-Japan history issue and other issues are undesirable to obstruct South Korea’s national security, said retired South Army general Moon Seong Mook. -Korean and analyst at the Korean Research Institute for National Strategy.

Thursday’s meeting between Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook, comes after the Pentagon released the results of a comprehensive review of posture earlier this week. Review guides further cooperation with allies and partners to deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea, “while notifying Austin’s approval of permanent stationing of a helicopter squadron attack and an artillery division headquarters in South Korea.

Boo Seung-Chan, spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday that the US decision to permanently deploy the helicopter and artillery units was proof that the two countries attached great importance to their alliance.

Some experts have said the alliance has been in danger in recent years as then-President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea if Seoul does not significantly increase its financial support, and repeatedly complained about the cost of regular military exercises. with South Korea.

After his historic first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, Trump baffled many by unilaterally announcing the suspension of major summer military exercises between the United States and South Korea, calling them very provocative and extremely expensive.

But those concerns have gradually eased since Trump’s successor Joe Biden said he would restore Washington’s alliances around the world.

At Thursday’s meeting, the allies are expected to announce a strengthening of their ties and the United States’ security commitment to South Korea, Moon said. While such announcements are not something new, Moon said it will still embarrass North Korea, which is essentially aimed at driving a wedge between South Korea and the United States amid nuclear disarmament talks in the United States. dead point.

South Korea is struggling to strike a balance between the United States, its most important security ally, and China, its largest trading partner. South Korea has suffered economic retaliation from China after allowing the United States to install a missile defense system on its territory in 2017, which Beijing considers a security threat.

Washington also wants Seoul to do more beyond the (Korean) Peninsula, which would involve trilateral cooperation with Japan despite historic tensions and contribute to Asia’s maritime security despite China’s objections, Leif said. -Eric Easley, professor at Seouls Ewha. University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-skorea-bolster-alliance-talks-questions-remain-81486498 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

