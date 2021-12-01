Managing Director Levon Aronian now represents the United States





GM Levon Aronian, now a new American Chess Federation player, at the 2019 Sinquefield Cup. Photo by Lennart Ootes, courtesy of the Saint Louis Chess Club

At the end of February, we announced that GM Levon Aronian was moving to St. Louis, Missouri and the formal federation change process was underway. On November 30, FIDE officially informed US Chess that “Levon Aronian, FIDE ID 13300474, has been changed from Armenian to the American Chess Federation”.

Aronian first made a name for himself by winning the World Youth Chess Championship in 1994. He then led the Armenian national team to three gold medals at the Olympics (2006, 2008, 2012) and a gold medal at the World Team Championships (2011). Throughout his career, Aronian has also achieved many individual victories including World Cup (2005, 2017), Linares (2006), Corus / Tata Steel (2008, 2011), Norway Chess (2017), Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz (2017). , 2019) and the Sinquefield Cup (2015, 2018). Aronian is also world champion in three formats: he is a former 960 chess world champion (2006, 2007), rapid world champion (2009) and blitz world champion (2010).

The United States now has three players in the World Top 10: Fabiano Caruana (4), Levon Aronian (6) and Wesley So (8).

Tony Rich, executive director of the Saint Louis Chess Club, told US Chess: “The transfer of Levon Aronian is another sign that chess is thriving in the United States. He is a great ambassador for chess, and we are happy to welcome him to Saint Louis. “

US Chess Executive Director Carol Meyer echoed Rich’s comment, saying, “US Chess is delighted to have a player of Aronian’s talents and accomplishments to represent us on the international stage.”

Aronian’s “eligibility date” (the date from which a player can represent the new federation at no cost) is 2023-11-08. This means that he can now play chess as an American player, but that there are specific events (mainly events organized by FIDE such as world championships or events that qualify you for a world championship event. ) in which he cannot participate unless he pays the transfer fee to FIDE and compensation fee to Armenia. After payment of these fees, he can then immediately represent the United States in these events.

US Chess is in the process of submitting a “Request to Participate in FIDE Event Prior to Eligibility Date” form which will allow Aronian to participate in the FIDE Fast and Blitz World Championships in December. Levon will be responsible for all costs associated with this process.

Welcome aboard, Super-GM Levon Aronian.

Aronian’s FIDE Rating Card on November 30, 2021.

