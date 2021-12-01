First U.S. case of omicron variant discovered in California





The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case of a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, three days before scientists of this country do not announce that they have detected the new variant.

The person, an adult under 50, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.

“The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is in self-quarantine and has since tested positive,” the CDC statement said. Close contacts of the person have been tested for Covid and so far no one has tested positive.

The fact that the person is only showing mild symptoms is indicative of vaccinations, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, told a news conference.

“Vaccines do one really important thing: protect against serious illness, against hospitalization and death,” he said.

In a separate press conference, Dr Grant Colfax of the San Francisco Department of Public Health said the patient received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, but was not given a booster.

This is another example of the importance not only of vaccination but of the booster as well, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday at a press conference in the White House.

Even though current vaccines do not target variants such as delta or omicron, “you get overfill protection even against a variant that the vaccine was not specifically intended for,” he said. declared.

“If you’re eligible for a boost, get boosted now,” Fauci advised.

Newsom said the person with the omicron variant had received the Covid vaccine within the past six months and was therefore not yet eligible for a booster.

The omicron variant has a high number of mutations which suggest it can spread just as or more easily than the delta variant, which accounts for 99.9% of Covid cases in the United States

Scientists have warned that it is still not clear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of the virus that has killed more than 5 million people worldwide. It is also not known how well vaccines and treatments would work against the variant.

The World Health Organization said on Monday that the global risk of the new variant is “very high”.

“The very emergence of Omicron is another reminder that while many of us may think we are done with Covid-19, it is not over with us,” said the chief executive of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a special session of the World Health Assembly.

Last week, the United States restricted travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries. The CDC now also requires all airline passengers arriving from these regions to provide their name and contact details while in the United States.

President Joe Biden is expected to brief the nation on his plan to fight Covid over the winter on Thursday. It is likely to include a requirement that incoming travelers from other countries be tested within one day of their flight.

“Everyone and everyone entering the country must pass a test within 24 hours of getting on the plane to come here,” Fauci said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, public health experts continue to recommend proven ways to protect against Covid: vaccination and booster, wearing masks indoors and in overcrowded spaces, and maintaining physical distancing.

Colfax, of San Francisco, said on Wednesday that the city was not considering changing any restrictions.

The variant has been detected in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, Israel and Hong Kong, among other countries.

As world leaders and health experts urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, some countries are struggling to vaccinate their populations due to lack of access.

Follow NBC HEALTHonTwitter & Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/omicron-variant-found-california-rcna6909 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos