CDC confirms first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in US





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and California health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 linked to the newly discovered variant Omicron in the United States on Wednesday, claiming that a person recently returned from South Africa had tested positive for the strain.

The traveler has been fully vaccinated and has “mild symptoms that are improving” and has been in self-quarantine since testing positive, the CDC said in a statement. Close contacts of the person have been contacted by health authorities and tested negative.

The health agency said the emergence of the variant “underscores the importance of vaccination, boosters and general prevention strategies needed to protect against COVID-19. Everyone should get vaccinated, reminders are recommended for all people 18 years of age and over “.

The United States joins more than 20 countries and territories in spotting at least one case of the strain worldwide, since South African health officials sounded the alarm on the variant on November 25. The Biden administration recently classified Omicron as a “variant of concern.” “, echoing the designation of the World Health Organization over the holiday weekend.

“This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant detected in the United States. As you all know, of course we discussed this, we knew it was just a matter of time before the first Omicron case would be detected in the United States, ”Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, told reporters during a White House briefing.

The first Omicron box

Officials said the person, who has not been identified due to privacy rules, is an adult under the age of 50 who started noticing symptoms of COVID-19 on November 25, days after returning home. from South Africa on November 22. positive on November 29.

“The person recently traveled to South Africa and developed symptoms on their return, and did the right thing, got tested and reported their travel history,” Dr Grant told reporters on Wednesday. Colfax, director of public health for San Francisco.

The person had been fully vaccinated with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine less than six months ago, the California governor said on Wednesday, but was not yet eligible to receive a booster.

Scientists at the University of California at San Francisco sequenced the vast majority of positive tests collected in San Francisco and were alerted to the possibility of a possible Omicron case on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were able to confirm the detection of Omicron in five hours and we had most of the genome in eight hours. So by 4 am last night we had actually assembled most of the genome. could conclusively demonstrate that it was indeed an infection of the Omicron variant, ”said Dr. Charles Chiu, professor of laboratory medicine at the university.

Prepare for more

The discovery comes as the Biden administration is considering tighter restrictions on international travel, as part of a new strategy to tackle the virus that Biden plans to announce on Thursday. The CDC has also stepped up efforts to monitor new cases of Omicron in recent days, including an unplanned expansion of a pilot program that includes San Francisco International Airport.

On Wednesday ahead of the announcement, the CDC ordered airlines to start transmitting contact details for travelers from eight southern African countries.

Fauci said he was not aware of any other potential Omicron cases being investigated by the CDC in the country. He said Americans should continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the variant, and urged those who are fully vaccinated to “get a boost now,” saying the extra dose likely confers some level of protection against it. the variant.

“There’s every reason to believe that that kind of increase you get with the boost would be helpful at least in preventing serious illness from a variant like Omicron,” he said. “We may not need a variant specific boost. We are preparing for the possibility that we need a variant specific boost.”

The exact performance of vaccines against the variant remains unclear. Although the Omicron variant shares a number of mutations with other worrisome variants that could allow it to be more transmissible and evade the body’s defenses, scientists have warned it could take weeks to verify. in test tubes the risk of an option.

In “Face the Nation” Sunday, Dr Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and member of the Pfizer board of directors, expressed his confidence in vaccines.

“People who have looked at this footage closely… these people are reasonably confident that three doses of the vaccine are going to be protective,” Gottlieb said. “Now that could be a really big push to try to stimulate more people.”

The emergence of the Omicron variant in the United States comes amid the peak vacation travel season. According to the AAA Automobile Club, it is estimated that more than 53 million Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase from last year.

The Food and Drug Administration says current COVID-19 tests will likely remain accurate at detecting variant infections, despite a quirk known as “S-Gene Target Failure” that was also seen in earlier strains. Several labs have said they are using it to prioritize positive tests that may be caused by Omicron for subsequent genetic sequencing, to verify which variant caused the infection.

Public health officials have defended the U.S. variant surveillance effort, arguing that the CDC-scaled public health and commercial laboratory system could detect emerging variants up to a prevalence of 0.01 % in the country.

The CDC currently estimates that the Delta variant remains virtually all of the virus circulating in the country.

