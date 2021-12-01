Reviews | Trumps Iranian politics have become a disaster for the United States and Israel





But wait, I also detect a few drops of sweat on the Iranian player’s forehead. After all, what will the Iranian people say if the regime has to tell them that after three years of living under the stress of tougher sanctions and a pandemic, they can expect endless sanctions and the Omicron variant. Of course, China will buy some of the Iranian oil so the government can keep the lights on. But with Iran already facing huge water shortages fueled by climate change, if the regime does not negotiate an end to sanctions, the Iranian street could explode at any time. The Iranian hand is weaker than it looks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli player grimaces, clutching his cards hard and simultaneously spinning his F-35 chips and Dolphin-class submarines in the Persian Gulf equipped with nuclear cruise missiles. His eyes move back and forth between the Iranian player and Joe Biden, unsure of who to worry about the most.

For years, the Israelis have heard US presidents say they won’t allow Iran to get a bomb. At first, they celebrated Trumps withdrawing from the case and RECOVERING penalties. Why not? They believed this to both weaken the Irans effort to secure a bomb and his attempts to push precision-guided missiles destined for Israel to its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon and Syria. But that’s not what happened.

It turns out that Trump and Pompeo overplayed their hand. Had they been notified, they would have told the Iranians that the United States would reinstate the deal and lift the sanctions if Iran simply agreed to forgo enrichment to the levels necessary for a nuclear weapon for, say, 25 years. instead of the original 15 years. (I would have applauded that.) But, instead, they demanded such sweeping changes in Iran’s behavior that the regime understood the sanctions would never end.

Iranian leaders have let Trump and Pompeo know they are homicidal, not suicidal. And they went to ask China to buy their oil and started enriching enough uranium to become a threshold nuclear state.

Alas, Trump and Pompeo did not have a Plan B if Iran called their bluff. Despite all of Trump’s bluster, not only was he not going to bomb Iran, he wouldn’t even have retaliated when the Iranians launched cruise missiles and detonated one of Arabia’s largest oil facilities. Arabia. Everyone in the neighborhood took note.

So what did Trump do in the end? He gave Biden that terrible hand.

Poor Joe. But Biden didn’t play this hand particularly well, either. Rather than move immediately to revoke the Trumps sanctions and restore compliance, in return for Iran’s rollback of its uranium stocks, Biden bogged down in a diplomatic mud fight with the Iranians over who first. And with his urgent focus on getting the Middle East out of Afghanistan Biden doesn’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of Iranians. So no one surrendered first, and Iran kept rewarding.

