Moscow expels US diplomats after Washington expels Russians

The Russian Foreign Ministry has ordered U.S. Embassy staff who have worked in the country for more than three years to leave by the end of January next year, during the latest diplomatic row between the two countries an week after Washington’s expulsion of Russian diplomats and their families.

The United States Embassy building in Moscow, Russia. (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg)

Russian news agency RIA quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday as saying that Moscow’s latest move was linked to Washington’s decision to ban expelled Russian diplomats for three years from working as diplomats in the United States, according to Reuters.

Last week, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said Washington had ordered 27 Russian diplomats and their families to leave the United States by the end of January, and the same number of diplomats were due to leave by the end of June, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Zakharova said more workers will be ordered to leave Russia in proportion to the number of Russians announced by the State Department, unless Washington waives the three-year ban until July of the next year.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow, which is the only U.S. mission there, is understaffed with only around 120 employees, down from around 1,200 at the start of 2017.

A State Department spokesperson told Forbes via email that he expects Moscow to refrain from doing anything that could affect efforts to stabilize the relationship, and noted that the Russian government was informed of the term limit of its diplomats more than a year ago.

Key context

Reports that thousands of Russian troops have gathered near the border with Ukraine in recent weeks has become a source of tension between Russia and the West. The build-up of Russian troops has triggered concerns that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. Russia has denied such a possibility. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

What to watch out for

How is the situation on the Ukrainian border developing? Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for talks with the United States and its allies to reach specific agreements that would exclude any further NATO advances eastward and the deployment of weapon systems that threaten us nearby. immediate Russian territory. It came a day after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters members of the military alliance should prepare for the worst over Russia and Ukraine. There is no certainty, no clarity on Russia’s exact intentions, and they may in fact evolve and change, Stoltenberg said at the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Latvia. They have already done so, he added, referring to Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine.

Tangent

Ukraine, which is not a member of the military alliance, is not protected by NATO. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to become a member of the alliance.

Further reading

Russia orders some U.S. diplomatic staff to leave as embassy expands (Reuters)

Fears at Ukrainian border escalate as authorities reveal details of Biden-Putin meeting (CNBC)

Possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia? Military Reinforcement Reports (Forbes)

