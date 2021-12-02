Brexit concerns delay US-British trade talks





The US is delaying Trump-era tariff lift negotiations on British steel and aluminum because of Washington’s concerns about London’s threat to change post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

Brussels and Washington have repeatedly warned London that unilateral changes to the EU-British agreement preventing the UK from leaving the EU in 2020 could threaten the peace on the island of Ireland.

A U.S. Department of Commerce official said talks with the UK on easing metal tariffs could not progress, the Financial Times reported.

The officials responded to the UK’s threat to trigger Article 16 of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which would nullify part of Britain’s exit from the EU and halt inspections of goods traveling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. cited concerns. .

Washington has notified Britain of the reasons for the hold, the news agency said. Three people familiar with the matter also said the talks were halted due to parliamentary pressure over Britain’s threat to trigger the clause.

The Boris Johnson government has said it will trigger Article 16 if negotiations are not reached to ease the unfeasible restrictions on trade between the UK and Northern Ireland imposed by the Protocol with Brussels. Despite recent signs that the UK has eased its stance, Downing Street insists options remain on the table.

The EU and the US agreed in October to end tariffs on billions of dollars of steel and aluminum.

The deal puts European manufacturers at a 25% Trump-era tariff on steel and 10% on aluminum, but puts the British steelmaker at a disadvantage as it still faces high tariffs on the US. The UK retaliatory tariffs on American bourbon and other products were also in place.

British whiskey importer Martha Dalton, who co-founded the Bourbon Alliance to represent the industry, said that Alliance members “… . Negotiation”. “I was optimistic that the brokerage between the United States and the European Union would bring some positive news to our UK-based members,” she added.

Under the Brexit deal, Northern Ireland stayed on the EU single market for goods to close its trade borders with the island of Ireland. Instead, all goods traveling from the UK to Northern Ireland are subject to EU regulations, which means more paperwork and delayed deliveries.

The EU has proposed easing of controls, but London has not had enough and has threatened to trigger Article 16 instead. Neither the UK nor the EU agrees that this Agreement would be “severe economic, social or environmental hardship” or “a shift in trade”.

This issue has attracted the attention of the real Irish diaspora in the US Congress. Congress has repeatedly urged Britain to respect the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended 30 years of conflict in the region. In November, senior Democrats publicly warned that Britain would destabilize trade relations and “hard-earned peace” by threatening to trigger Article 16.

suggestion

US President Joe Biden recently told Johnson in September not to allow the post-Brexit conflict with Europe to destabilize the peace on the island of Ireland.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) argued that there was “no link” between the talks and Britain’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on the communications seen by the FT. It referred to a previous statement that the United States and the United Kingdom were closely consulting on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminum.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) said talks with the UK were ongoing.

The UK Ministry of Trade said: “We do not see this particular issue as having any relevance to the Northern Ireland Protocol and it will not affect the UK approach. This is because the protocol will require significant changes to protect the Belfast Agreement and Northern Ireland’s position in the UK domestic market.”

“This issue has been discussed regularly with US Trade Representative Catherine Ty and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo,” the department added.

Post-Brexit UK Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with post-Brexit developments in this unique weekly insight from Public Policy Editor Peter Foster and Senior FT Writer. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/608e5634-9894-449d-9a09-4f903f0e7169 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos