First omicron case in the United States identified in San Francisco





A San Francisco resident has become the first in the United States to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, marking a new phase in a pandemic that has persisted for nearly two years, officials said on Wednesday.

The individual returned to SF from South Africa on November 22 and the symptoms appeared on November 25, Governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference. Newsom said the person was between 18 and 49 years old.

The person has mild symptoms that are already improving, city officials said.

“The symptoms were very mild,” said Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, where genomic sequencing to identify the case was performed. “This matches other reports we’ve heard from around the world that people have mild symptoms. This is probably the first of many that we hear well about.”

The person had received a full dose of Moderna (two injections) but had not received a booster injection, Dr Grant Colfax, San Francisco director of public health, said at a press conference on Wednesday. The individual quarantines himself.

“It’s no surprise,” Colfax said. “We knew omicron was going to be here. We thought it was already there and we just hadn’t identified it yet. So that’s a cause for concern, but it’s certainly not a cause either. panic. We’re prepared for this in the city. “

Colfax added that there are no plans to make any changes to the city’s health ordinances at this time.

. @ CAPublicHealth, @SF_DPH and @UCSF have detected a case of the Omicron variant.

As we continue to learn more about Omicron, there is no reason to panic but we must remain vigilant.

We know how to protect ourselves from COVID – get vaccinated, get your booster, and wear a mask.

– Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 1, 2021

The Biden administration decided late last month to restrict travel from southern Africa, where the variant was first identified and had spread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in around two dozen other countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to tighten US testing rules for travelers from overseas, including requiring all travelers to be tested within one day of boarding a flight to the states -United, regardless of their vaccination status. He was also considering imposing post-arrival testing.

Officials said these steps would only buy the country time to learn more about the new variant and take appropriate precautions, but given its transmissibility, the arrival of omicron in the United States was inevitable.

At the press conference in San Francisco, Colfax echoed the sentiment of officials and experts around the world that there is still a lot to be learned about the virus.

“We don’t know how infectious it is, although it is highly likely to be more infectious than delta,” Colfax said. “We don’t know how sick it will make people, but it’s currently the subject of furious studies around the world. And we don’t yet know how effectively vaccines protect against transmission or severe cases. and hospitalizations, but most experts I’ve spoken to believe vaccines will always be critically important in protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities.

UCSF experts also said preliminary information promised the vaccines were resistant.

Infectious disease expert Dr Monica Gandhi said data from South Africa showed omicron-related illnesses occur in unvaccinated people (65% are unvaccinated; the rest are in half vaccinated, according to one report), but not in the vaccinated. About a quarter of South Africa’s population has been vaccinated so far, so a variant causing disease in unvaccinated people is the same pattern seen with delta.

Scientists in Israel, where the variant has also been detected, said they did not see serious illness in those vaccinated.

Chin-Hong is also encouraged, “You will probably be beautifully protected against the Omicron variant if you are vaccinated,” he wrote. “While there can theoretically be a little knock on the protection of antibodies, it is very likely that our T cells and other parts of the immune system that kill infected cells will continue to offer us incredible protection against serious disease,” Omicron or not. “

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

