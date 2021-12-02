Greeks not vaccinated, fined 85 months





All Greek citizens over the age of 60 must be vaccinated against the virus, the government has warned that refusal to do so will result in a fine of €100 (85) per month.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Michotakis said at a cabinet meeting yesterday that the tax levied by the tax authorities will be used to fund Greek hospitals fighting the epidemic as the new strain of omicron spreads.

This is not a punishment, the prime minister said. It’s like medical expenses.

Opposition politicians have criticized the planned fines starting on January 16. Alexis Tsipras, leader of the left-populist party Syriza, said the government’s epidemic management lacked planning and strategy and was inadequate.

At a meeting with the National Federation of Public Hospital Staff, Tsipras denounced Mitsotakis as an immunization disruptor, which would create a wave of unhelpful responses for anyone instead of increasing the population’s immunization rates as everyone hoped. predicted that

Tsipras said seniors should be encouraged to get Covid jabs, even if they have financial incentives, and should be convinced of the value of vaccinations to save lives rather than being fined half of their pensions.

However, Greek leader Michotakis insisted that mandatory vaccination would save lives, although unpopular.

As of the end of November, less than 62% of countries with a population of 11 million had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the latest tracking from John Hopkins University. But more than 520,000 people over the age of 60 have yet to get a jab, according to the latest data, the BBC said.

Mitsotakis told ministers that the vaccination rate for people over 60 is about 83%, compared to 98% in Portugal. But he insisted that people in this age group should be the first to be attacked. This is because waiting too long to go to the hospital when you are infected reduces your chances of survival and puts more strain on the health care system. .

Experts estimate that the importance of a vaccine for a 70-year-old is equivalent to 34 doses of a younger person’s health in terms of health.

The first case of an omicron variant was discovered on Monday in Greece. As of today, the country has recorded nearly 939,000 Covid-19 infections and more than 18,000 related deaths since the outbreak began.

While several countries have mandated vaccines for health care workers and other high-risk workers, Greece will be the first in the EU to target certain age groups when the penalty system goes into effect next month.

