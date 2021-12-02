Colton Underwood confirms he’s ‘in love’ with boyfriend Jordan Brown





A new start. Colton Underwood has found love again and this time he’s doing things a little differently.

I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position, the former reality star, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively when promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, confirming that her family met her partner, Jordan C. Brown. Everything in regards to this has been quite smooth. What was so cool, too, was that after the show ended, I didn’t know what was really going to happen next. I knew I was always going out and still am. So there are still things to be resolved at the moment. The friends that I have, the support group that I have have been so helpful and impactful.

Her new docuseries, which debut on Friday, December 3, focus on her journey of going out with family and friends. However, that will not include her love life.

CraSH / imageSPACE / Shutterstock

I have been through this. I did, he explained to us. Even entering the show, it was one of the conversations with the production company. I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.

As to whether his romantic relationship will ever be part of a reality show, the former single isn’t 100% sure one way or another.

I don’t want to speak definitively right now because as I learn I grow and want to give myself space to really explore new things right now. I definitely drew some boundaries on this. Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy, said the Us athlete. I just think right now I’m really protecting and guarding what I have.

Underwood added that while he doesn’t hide the relationship, the duo are enjoying their privacy. I just want that time for us, Underwood added of his romance with Brown, 38, who he was first linked with in September.

Netflix

His last relationship was with Cassie Randolph, whom he met during season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. The duo announced their split in May 2020. After experiencing many ups and downs in their relationship, she filed a lawsuit. injunction against him four months later. The couple entered into a private deal and the order was dropped in November.

Underwood came out publicly as gay during an interview on Good Morning America in April.

I have the most support I have ever had in my life, be it friends or family, the Indiana native told us. I have some amazing new friends. I have the most diverse group of friends I have ever had in my life, and then I have my family too. They’ve done so much work just to educate myself, to ask me thoughtful and meaningful questions, and to really work with my friends.

Coming Out Colton debuts on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/colton-underwood-confirms-hes-in-love-with-boyfriend-jordan-brown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos