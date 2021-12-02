Point-Based Immigration System: Giving People Priority





A year ago today, the government launched the points-based immigration system and opened up skilled worker visas, marking the biggest change in immigration policy in recent history.

Now, 12 months later, it has communicated public priorities for attracting top talent from around the world while encouraging businesses to invest in the UK workforce.

The new point-based immigration system means that the UK immigration system is now under the control of the UK government. This gives UK companies the freedom to hire and hire people based on the skills and talents they provide rather than making hiring decisions based on country of origin.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

Leaving the European Union allowed us to introduce a new point-based immigration system to end freedom of movement and control who can enter legally.

A year later, our system makes it easier for businesses to hire the skills and talents they need, while encouraging investment in domestic workers and raising wages nationwide.

However, illegal immigration remains a long-standing problem with the number of small boats crossing unsafe, unfair and unacceptable straits. My New Plan for Immigration reduces the traction component of the asylum system, giving us full control over the immigration system.

Skilled Worker routes, which account for 61% of work-related visas, had the largest increase in the number of visas issued by the end of September 2021, up 45,866 or 57% to 126,017, while Global Talent routes increased from 595 to 2,786. .

By comparison, 110,721 skilled worker visas were granted by the end of September 2019 and 80,151 by the end of September 2020, highlighting the impact of the pandemic on migration. come to the country.

That means over the past year the UK has welcomed thousands of workers with the skills the country needs, including IT workers, scientists, plumbers, architects, butchers, doctors, creative workers and bricklayers.

In addition to supporting the public services of some of the UK’s most innovative companies, spurring growth and helping to increase their international competitiveness, these skilled workers complement the UK workforce, helping to increase wages and opportunities.

The number of visas issued across work and study pathways has returned to pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating that the UK continues to attract talent and skills from around the world to support the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Safety and Legal Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said:

As we recover from the pandemic, the point-based immigration system encourages businesses to focus on the UK workforce and invest in British people and skills while revitalizing growth and the economy.

At the same time, we recognize that there are jobs that require the expertise and skills of overseas workers and those of extraordinary talent who want to make the UK their home. In our points-based immigration system, those who wish to contribute to our society will be welcomed according to their skills and talents, not their passport origins.

Lynne Watson, Vice President of Human Resources at Thales UK, said:

From engineering to manufacturing, the work we do at Thales is highly skilled and must attract talent from around the world to deliver cutting-edge technologies and products to our customers.

We are very proud of Thales’ diverse workforce and view our sponsored route visa staff as a strong asset. We are delighted that the UK continues to be an attractive place for many global employees to live and work.

All states are responsible for controlling their borders. This is why the point-based immigration system supports the government’s New Plan for Immigration. While ensuring the system is fair to UK workers, employers can hire people with the skills the country needs. Contribute to society.

Point System Immigration system is a simple system that gives points to people who have good English skills, have a skilled job and receive a salary that does not lower their wages. To help rebuild the UK, the points-based immigration system is working with government initiatives such as employment plans and lifetime skills guarantees designed to help more people get good jobs while giving businesses access to information about: . The workforce you need today and in the future.

Plan for Jobs shows that unemployment is falling and the number of paid employees is above pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the government’s Kickstart Scheme is helping young people, who currently employ more than 100,000 people, develop their skills, confidence and experience for long-term sustainable employment.

More visa routes will open in the spring of 2022, including Scale-Up, high-potential personal and Global Business Mobility routes. This provides more opportunities for businesses to hire leading people in their fields and encourages outstanding innovators and entrepreneurs to open up in the UK, supporting jobs in the UK, contributing to the economy and enhancing the UK’s position on the world stage. will improve it.

