First case of Omicron coronavirus variant identified in the United States





U.S. health officials on Wednesday reported the country’s first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, in a person in California.

The Covid-19 case was identified by health departments in California and San Francisco in a person who had traveled to South Africa and returned on November 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report. communicated. The individual, who was fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine but had not received a booster, had mild symptoms and has since recovered, federal and local officials said. The person has been in isolation since testing positive on November 29. So far, all close contacts have tested negative.

The discovery of Omicron in the United States is no surprise. After characterizing mutations in the variant, scientists in South Africa quickly alerted the world last week to the potential threat it posed, but it had already begun to circulate in silence. About 20 countries, from the UK to Australia to Israel, have already reported cases, many in travelers.

This newly identified case is not necessarily the first in the United States, just the first to be detected. Genomic sequencing was performed at the University of California, San Francisco, and the sequence was confirmed at the CDC.

Omicron is paying renewed attention to the problems and fragmented nature of the US surveillance network. The country’s gene sequencing infrastructure has grown during the pandemic, and in a briefing on Tuesday CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the number of positive tests sequenced in the United States is now 80,000 samples per week, i.e. between 5% and 10% of confirmed cases. . This has been on the rise since the start of the year, when the agency and its partners only sequence a few thousand samples per week. But progress has been uneven. In the past three months, a number of states have performed sequencing and reported only 3% of their confirmed infections.

California has a relatively robust sequencing network, with around 12% of infections sequenced in the past three months.

Without enhanced surveillance, it’s hard to know which iterations of the virus are circulating.

Health officials praised the person who tested positive for Omicron, noting that she had been tested as soon as symptoms developed. They did the right thing and got tested and reported their travel history, said Grant Colfax, San Francisco director of health.

On Monday, U.S. travel restrictions went into effect in South Africa and Botswana, where the first cases of Omicron were identified, and in six other countries in the region. Many other countries have imposed their own travel restrictions and some have halted international arrivals.

With a pathogen like the coronavirus, travel restrictions can slow, but generally not block, the arrival of new variants, research has shown.

Viruses typically follow travel patterns as they spread to new areas, and San Francisco is a major travel hub in the United States. But what happens next is subject to a lot of chance. Many imported infections do not lead to further infections, but some trigger new chains of transmission. The more cases imported, the greater the likelihood that some will cause subsequent infections.

Scientists are rushing to better understand the threat posed by Omicron. Preliminary epidemiological evidence in South Africa suggests that it may have a transmission advantage even over the highly transmissible Delta variant, and its genome indicates that it may be able to evade at least some immune protection. But it will take time for scientists to conduct the studies and gather the evidence that can confirm whether these concerns will be addressed or not.

Even outside of Omicron, the United States has seen a resurgence in the spread in recent weeks, in the western mountainous, midwestern and northeastern states, mainly due to the Delta variant, the l colder temperatures and pockets of unprotected people. According to the latest CDC data, more than 80,000 Americans are still infected every day.

Megan Molteni contributed reporting.

