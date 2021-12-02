First case of American omicron detected in California





The United States has detected the first national case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

The individual is a fully vaccinated San Francisco resident who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms, which are improving, and is going into quarantine.

All close contacts also tested negative, the CDC added.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony FauciAnthony Fauci In a press briefing shortly after the case was disclosed de Fauci de Lara Logan Lara Logan compares Fauci to the Nazi doctor MORE urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said those who are eligible should receive their booster shots, describing the vaccines as the best protection against the virus and the omicron variant.

We know what we need to do to protect people, Fauci told reporters while encouraging Americans to wear masks in assembly places to prevent the spread of the virus.

“[T]The point is, people should end up getting vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible for a boost. I keep coming back to it because it really is the solution to this problem, ”Fauci said.

He said the infected person had not received a booster.

White House Press Secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiOn The Money Powell Pivots As Inflation Rises New Variation Raises Questions About Airlift Mandates Biden to Receive “Regular Updates” on School Shooting in Canada Michigan Money Powell Pivots As Inflation Rises Overnight Energy & Environment Featured By ExxonMobil Manchin Seeks “Adjustments” to Spending Plan PLUS has been made aware of the omicron variant, noting that he meets with his medical team on a daily basis. Biden is expected to present plans on Thursday to tackle the coronavirus, and in particular the omicron and delta variants, during the winter months.

The person entered the United States four days before South Africa announced the discovery of the variant and tested positive on November 29, the same day the Biden administration’s ban on travelers from of eight African countries entered into force.

The ban has been criticized by prominent health experts and former administration officials who say it is ineffective and punitive against African countries, especially since Western countries have failed to provide vaccine supplies and logistics for the continent.

Fauci, however, defended the policy as necessary to buy time to better understand the new variant, but said it was only temporary.

“We struggled with that,” Fauci said Wednesday in response to a question from a Zimbabwean journalist. “We wanted to see if we can buy some time, temporarily, so hopefully this will be sorted out and lifted before it has a significant impact on your country.”

Fauci also said he didn’t think Americans should do anything different in their lives, and stressed the importance of mitigation strategies that are known to be effective in getting vaccinated, masking themselves in overcrowded public spaces and getting away physically.

In a joint statement, public health officials in California and San Francisco said the case had been identified “through California’s large-scale testing and early detection systems.”

The agencies said they were increasing testing at airports for arrivals from several countries identified by the CDC.

“We must remain vigilant against this variant, but it is not a cause for panic,” the agencies said.

It was widely expected that the variant would be detected in the United States. It has already been identified in other countries, including the UK and Canada, even after many countries decided to restrict travel from countries in southern Africa, where the first known case was discovered in the end. from last week.

As the President said last Friday, it was only a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was detected in the United States. to hit the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe highlights warnings for overnight health care in the United States presented by Emergent Biosolutions 2.6 million children vaccinated in first two weeks, MORE said in a report communicated.

The president’s medical team continue to believe that existing vaccines will provide some level of protection against serious illnesses from Omicron, and people who have received boosters have even stronger protection. As such, we urge all adults to get and be vaccinated and their children, if they haven’t already, Zients continued.

Officials say it will take at least two weeks to better understand the transmissibility and severity of omicron and how well vaccines are protected against it.

In the meantime, the Biden administration is working with the three vaccine makers to prepare for the possibility that the vaccines will need to be adjusted to provide protection against the new variant, but any changes will take time.

Brett Samuels contributed.

Updated at 5:54 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/583841-first-us-omicron-case-detected-in-california The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos