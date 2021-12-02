The first case of the American omicron variant was detected in Californian quartz





The covid-19 omicron variant is officially circulating in the United States. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said today (December 1) that U.S. officials have confirmed the first case of covid-19 caused by the omicron variant, which has been reported for the first time in southern Africa last week.

The person tested positive for the omicron variant on November 29 in California, a week after returning from a trip to South Africa. Fauci told a White House press conference that the patient had quarantined himself and been fully vaccinated against covid-19, but did not believe the person had received a booster. None of the patients’ close contacts tested positive, according to Fauci. Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities also reported the first confirmed cases of omicron in their countries today.

We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of omicron was detected in the United States, Fauci said. He stressed that it was too early to draw any conclusions about the variant from this one patient, whose symptoms appear to be improving. Fauci said he expects to have more information on the transmission and severity of the disease over the next two to three weeks.

Fauci insists on recommendation of covid-19 booster

Almost 60% of the American population has been fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to Our World in Data, while 12% of Americans have received boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all adult recipients of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines be boosted six months after their second dose, while Johnson & Johnson recipients should be boosted two months after their dose.

Fauci explained that a booster can provide effective protection against the omicron variant. Neutralizing antibodies that help prevent and treat covid-19 increase dramatically after an individual is boosted, he said, and this can provide protection against a number of different variants. This was the case for the delta variant.

Our experience with variants such as the delta variant is that while the vaccine is not specifically targeted to the delta variant, when you get a high enough level of immune response you get overflow protection even against a variant against. which the vaccine was not specifically directed. , Fauci said. Research indicates that Pfizer and Moderna are 96% effective in preventing serious illnesses caused by the delta variant, while J&J is 85% effective.

Fauci said health officials have every reason to believe that the antibody response provided by current vaccines should be helpful in preventing serious illnesses caused by omicron, but there is not enough data yet. to find out for sure. Vaccine makers are working to assess the effectiveness of their injections and have said they are prepared to modify them to protect against the omicron variant if necessary.

In the meantime, Fauci stressed that getting a covid-19 booster is very important and said Americans shouldn’t wait for a modified variant-specific vaccine before they go to the pharmacy.

