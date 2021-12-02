1st case of omicron in the United States found in San Francisco





The first case of American omicron discovered in San Francisco

The United States on Wednesday recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant in a vaccinated traveler who returned to San Francisco after a trip to South Africa as scientists around the world try to determine whether the new mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than the previous ones. .

SAN FRANCISCO – A person in California has become the first in the United States to have an identified case of the omicron variant COVID-19, the White House said on Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus .

The case was detected in San Francisco, the mayor of London Breed announced.

The individual, a San Francisco resident, is self-isolating and exhibiting mild symptoms, the city’s health department said in a statement. The person returned from South Africa on November 22 and had been fully vaccinated against COVID, although he had not received a booster, according to the Department of Health.

Other personal details about the infected traveler, such as age, have not been revealed.

“The point is, omicron is here. We knew he was here,” said Dr Grant Colfax, the city’s director of public health. “We need to get these vaccines and boosters.

“It’s a cause for concern,” Colfax said. “But certainly not a cause for panic.”

People who have had close contact with the infected person have tested negative,

The Biden administration decided late last month to restrict travel from southern Africa, where the variant was first identified and had spread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in around two dozen other countries.

“This is the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told the White House. He said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on November 29.

EXPLAINER: What we know and don’t know about the omicron variant

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take action to tighten US testing rules for travelers arriving from overseas, including requiring all travelers to be tested within one day of boarding a flight to the states -United, whatever their vaccination status. He was also considering imposing post-arrival testing.

Officials said the steps would only “buy time” for the country to learn more about the new variant and take appropriate precautions, but given its transmissibility, its arrival in the United States was inevitable.

“Even though we don’t know much about the clinical impact of this particular variant, it basically proves that we need to get vaccinated. We need to be vigilant. It also means that something is happening in a remote part of the world. , is happening very quickly in our part of the world and all over the world, ”said Dr Margaret Liu, infectious disease and vaccine expert.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, if it makes people more seriously ill, and if it can thwart the vaccine. Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said more will be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks, as scientists grow and test laboratory samples of the virus.

US to start restricting travel from 8 African countries on omicron variant on Monday

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic which killed more than 5 million people worldwide, countries are on high alert. Many, including the United States, have already placed travel restrictions on flights from southern Africa as they seek to buy time to assess whether the omicron variant is more transmissible than the current dominant delta variant.

The announcement of the first case in the United States comes before President Joe Biden plans to present his strategy for tackling the virus over the winter on Thursday. Biden tried to allay the alarm over the omicron variant, saying it was a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic.”

Biden and public health officials have become more urgent in their calls for more Americans to get vaccinated – and for those who have been vaccinated to be given boosters to maximize their protection against the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

