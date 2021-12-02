Jet2 publishes Swiss travel update for UK travelers





Jet2 has released a travel update for travelers heading to Switzerland due to new lockdown requirements.

The UK was placed on a list of countries of various concerns by the Swiss Federal Office of Health last Saturday.

From 30 November, skiers, vacationers and all travelers traveling from the UK to Switzerland will be required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

But, as Jet2 mentioned, there are exceptions for people passing through countries.

Travelers passing through Switzerland in less than 24 hours while traveling to other destinations do not need to undergo quarantine.

The airline welcomed the news.

Jet2 said, “We are very pleased that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Development (FCDO) has confirmed that there are no quarantine requirements for travelers arriving in Switzerland from the UK who intend to travel to other countries as long as they are transiting through Switzerland. Less than 24 hours and does not include stopovers.

“This is especially good news for many skiers and snowboarders flying to Geneva this winter to travel to the French and Italian Alps after missing the ski season last winter.

“We welcome this common-sense approach, and we are in constant contact with the relevant authorities regarding customers planning to stay in Switzerland. We will provide an update ahead of the Geneva program, which starts again on 12 December.”

According to travel advice from the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UK travelers must be fully vaccinated and present evidence of a negative test.

Exceptions to the rules of vaccination include:

Persons who have not been vaccinated will not be able to enter Switzerland without meeting any of the above exemptions.

Travelers must provide negative coronavirus test results if they have not been fully vaccinated or cannot provide evidence that they have recently recovered from the virus.

These individuals should undergo a second screening between 4 and 7 days after arrival.

Unvaccinated children and young people arriving from the UK under the age of 18 may enter Switzerland with a fully vaccinated adult.

