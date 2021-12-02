United States and South Korea – CNNPolitics





Speaking to reporters aboard Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s flight to South Korea, senior defense officials said Austin and Defense Minister Suh Wook would announce new strategic planning guidelines to begin to develop a new operational war plan.

The two met on Wednesday and are expected to meet again on Thursday as part of the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said an official. “The strategic environment has changed in recent years and it is appropriate and necessary that we have a [operational war plan] which is updated and stays in tune with the strategic environment. Thus, the strategic planning directives that the Minister and the Secretary will announce will be an important step forward in this direction. “

There have been four separate North Korean missile launch tests since early September, officials noted, including cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, what Pyongyang claimed to be a hypersonic weapon and, more recently. , a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.

A second official called the development of a new operational war plan “a natural evolution of changing circumstances” and not an immediate response to a singular worrying event.

The Classified Operational War Plan details how the United States, South Korea, and their allies would react in the event of conflict with North Korea. Because the South Korean capital of Seoul is only about 30 miles from the demilitarized zone serving as a buffer zone between the two countries, the US-led alliance has prepared plans in case a war breaks out. between North Korea and South Korea.

Seoul is within range of North Korean artillery and other conventional weapons, but advances in Pyongyang’s advanced weaponry in recent years have made an updated war plan even more critical, officials said.

Noting that the existing plan is almost 10 years old, the chief official said the United States has seen progress in North Korean military capabilities, especially with regard to missiles, “and I think it is. a set of problems that we plan to solve “.

There is no specific timeline for completing the new plan, officials said, adding that developing it will take both time and effort.

The announcement of intention to develop the plan came after the Pentagon released some details about its recently concluded Global Force Posture Review, which called for a greater focus on the Indo-Pacific region. The military has consulted with South Korea to complete it, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development Mara Karlin said during a press briefing on Monday.

“The Global Posture Review directs further cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential military aggression from China and threats from North Korea,” said Karlin said.

On Tuesday, the senior US general met with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul, further emphasizing the coordination and cooperation between the two countries. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, stressed to General In-Choul Won the importance of the alliance and the deterrence it offers, according to a reading of the meeting, which took place within the framework of the 46th Republic of Korea and United States Military Committee Meeting.

On Monday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby called the alliance between the United States and South Korea a “backbone of peace and stability” on the Korean peninsula.

