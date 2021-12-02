UK agrees to deal with Moderna and Pfizer for an additional 114 million doses of COVID-19





In this illustrated photo, taken March 19, 2021, you can see a vial with a label for the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photos

LONDON, December 1 (Reuters) – The UK said Wednesday it has reached an agreement with Pfizer/BioNtech to purchase an additional 114 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. sport.

The deal will include 60 million Moderna (MRNA.O) injections and 54 million Pfizer (PFE.N) injections by next year and 2023, and will also include access to a modified vaccine if needed to combat Omicron strains. Included. The UK Department of Health said it was a different variant.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “This new deal is a future proof of the UK’s vaccination efforts with over 115 million primary, secondary and booster doses so far across the UK and many more to come in the future. We’re going to be able to protect people,” he said. .

So far, nearly 51 million people in the UK have received their first COVID vaccine. Nearly 89% of the population 12 years and older, or more than 46 million people, received two doses, and approximately 18.6 million people received a booster dose.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a new goal this week to provide all adults with a booster vaccine by the end of January. read more

So far, 32 cases of heavily mutated omicron mutations have been identified in the UK, prompting the UK government to accelerate its vaccine program.

The UK has mandated wearing masks on public transport and in shops, but Johnson and his ministers hope the booster program will mean no further restrictions or measures to curb social gatherings are needed.

The additional vaccine contract is in addition to Pfizer’s order of 35 million doses in the second half of next year in August, Novavax 60 million by 2022, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)/Sanofi 75 million doses. It has not yet been approved by UK regulators.

Rich countries are accused of not distributing enough vaccine stocks to poorer countries, and the UK government has pledged to donate 100 million doses by mid-2022, with 30 million to be donated by the end of the year.

Johnson will also host a roundtable on Thursday of leaders from major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Pfizer, to discuss preparations for tackling future epidemics.

