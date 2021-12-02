US government tries to save Christmas from PS5 and RTX 3080 scalpers





A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced the Stopping Grinch Bots Act on Monday, November 29 to try to prevent bots from buying rare and in-demand products like PlayStation 5 consoles and the latest generation of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards, and from stopping them. resell for an eye -watering markup.

Playfully referred to as “Grinch bots,” this frustrating scalping tactic is anything but fun, using computer software to buy all available stock as it becomes available, making it virtually impossible to buy technology at its price. official detail, which in the coming Christmas season will force people to pay the ridiculously inflated prices for products like the GeForce RTX 3060 or miss them altogether.

Representative Paul Tonko, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senator Ben Ray Luján and Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced the bill, which aims to prevent the use of software bots that bypass site security measures Web, making it illegal under the Federal Trade Commission Act for programs to impersonate humans to empty a website. If the scalpers and bot builders choose to ignore it, they can be sued by the FTC.

Tonko said alongside the bill’s announcement that “Allowing cranky people to rig prices and squeeze consumers during the holiday season hurts American families, small business owners, product makers and entrepreneurs.” . We will not allow this manipulation of the market to go unchecked ”,

“Our Grinch Bots Act is working to level the playing field and prevent scalpers from sucking up hard-working parents this holiday season. I urge my colleagues to join me in passing this legislation immediately to stop those Grinch bots from stealing the holidays. “

Analysis: too little too late

That’s great, but if we’re being honest it’s too late in the year to actually implement this in order to save the holiday season. The market for the past 12 months has been turbulent, so issues in delivering coveted technologies and toys to everyday consumers has always been a major issue throughout this period. In fact, steps should have been taken months ago to make a difference.

There is also the problem that bots and scalpers are far from the only thing preventing these products from being scarce. The global chip shortage has caused manufacturers to scramble for the little silicon available to make their products, and with chips now going into everything from cars to smart refrigerators, there is simply not enough production. to answer the question. To make matters worse, it is predicted that the shortage could last until 2023.

A few weeks ago, the U.S. government rejected Intel’s proposal to use a Chinese factory to make silicon wafers – so the current chip shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon. Supply and demand are “the most extreme” they have ever been, according to CEO of semiconductor design firm Arm, Simon Segars, who has warned that the chip shortage could continue in the near future. – beyond Christmas 2022, with a 60 week wait for silicon.

“If you haven’t bought all of your devices yet, you might be disappointed,” he said during a speech at the Web Summit. “It’s never been like this before.”

The best graphics card offers of the moment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/the-us-government-is-trying-to-save-christmas-from-ps5-and-rtx-3080-scalpers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos