COVID-19: UK government secures 114 million additional vaccines over next two years as cases of new omicron strains rise | UK News





The government has signed contracts to purchase an additional 114 million doses in 2022 and 2023 as UK cases of the new Omicron variant rise to 32.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the deal, which includes 60 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 54 million doses of Pfizer/BioNtech, will help the UK “buy time” with the new strain.

The health minister reiterated that the vaccine is “still our best line of defense”, adding that booster doses will ensure the country has sufficient doses “for long-term needs”.

Image: On Tuesday, the government announced plans to provide a booster vaccine to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of January.

The announcement comes as the number of new confirmed cases of Omicron variants in the UK increased to 32 on Wednesday and the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed nine more confirmed cases in England and one more in Scotland.

UKHSA added that this strain has now been found in the East Midlands, East England, London, South East and North West.

Confirmed Scottish cases are in Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow.

On Monday, the government confirmed that it would provide all adults with a booster vaccine against COVID-19 as part of a broader expansion of the Zap program to combat the potential impact of the Omicron strain.

Javid also announced that the interval between the second dose and the booster dose will be shortened from 6 months to 3 months, and that children between the ages of 12 and 15 will receive a second dose again in at least 3 months.

The health minister added that people with severe immunosuppression would have access to another additional vaccine.

A few seconds after 0:47 PM presses the switch, the Christmas lights turn off.

On Tuesday, the government confirmed its intentions for anyone who would be eligible to receive a booster jab by the end of January.

It announced a new vaccine contract on Wednesday, Javid told reporters it has accelerated the purchase of higher doses “in light of the new strain.”

“After learning about this new strain, our strategy is to buy time and evaluate it while building a defense system,” the health minister said. “The vaccine remains our best line of defense.”

“And that’s why we’re announcing a massive expansion of our booster program.

“But I am pleased to announce today that we have signed agreements with Pfizer and Moderna to receive an additional 114 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the next two years.

“In light of this new strain, which includes the purchase of a modified vaccine to ensure long-term needed vaccines, we have accelerated this purchase.”

“It’s the 2022 and 2023 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

“surely [they are] It is a COVID-19 vaccine, but it will be the latest vaccine they will have. Because there are new variants as we see them now, and potentially new ones in the future.

“We know COVID will be around for a while, and we have to learn to live together, and one of the ways we learn to live together is to make sure we have the vaccine we need. It’s forward-looking.

“And that’s just an order for 114 million vaccines to get what we need in the long run.”

The health minister has also urged those who have been asked for additional vaccines to “get up, roll up your sleeves and get protection.”

Not much is known about the new strain, but there are fears that it may be more contagious and may develop resistance to the vaccine.

1:04 Javid convinces reporter Sky to get a booster jab

On Wednesday, an epidemiologist at the World Health Organization (WHO) said some omicron cases are experiencing “mild” symptoms and experts will have more information on the transmission of a new strain of COVID-19 in the coming days.

Currently, there have been reported cases in at least 23 countries, including the UK, and the WHO expects that number to rise.

It is hoped that measures, including reintroducing mask wearing in some settings in the UK, will buy more time for scientists to better understand the virus.

The action was resubmitted on Tuesday, along with a second day PCR test for travelers returning to the UK.

Anyone who had close contact with someone who tested positive for the new strain of Omicron was also ordered to quarantine for 10 days.

The health minister told the House of Representatives on Tuesday, “If it turns out that this strain is no more dangerous than the delta strain, we won’t be holding on for more than one day.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged no Christmas parties or school nativity plays to be canceled and said at a Downing Street press conference that he would “throw everything” on booster vaccination campaigns to prevent the spread of the strain.

He added that 400 soldiers will help the NHS deliver an expanded booster program and the immunization center will “appear like a Christmas tree.”

Javid reiterated this message on Sky News on Wednesday, arguing that people should continue their Christmas plans but get a COVID side flow test before attending the event.

2:47 ‘It’s going to be a great Christmas’

His remarks came despite the British health chief encouraging British people to cut back on unnecessary socializing ahead of the festive season.

UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said: “Everyone can do their best to stop the spread of new strains by reducing the number of social contacts and not socializing when they are not. said. especially needed”.

Saffron Codery, vice president of NHS Providers, which represents the NHS Trust, told Sky News that some NHS organizations have asked their employees “not to mingle with large groups” ahead of Christmas due to fears of their absence.

This year is “very different” from last year when “it was absolutely clear that no one was going to the Christmas party,” she said, adding that the situation was “really challenging and difficult.”

As of 9 am on Wednesday, the UK government said there were an additional 48,374 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK, with an additional 171 deaths within 28 days of testing positive.

According to government figures, a total of 50,994,257 primary vaccines had been delivered in the UK by 30 November.

