Omicron variant detected in US for the first time





The United States has identified its first reported case of Covid-19 caused by the variant coronavirus Omicron, with health officials confirming that an individual in California has tested positive.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday the variant was discovered in an individual who returned from South Africa on November 22, two days before the variant was first reported to the Organization. world health by the country.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said the individual was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was detected in the United States,” Fauci said. “We know what we need to do to protect people: get vaccinated if you haven’t already; be boosted if you have been vaccinated.

The CDC said it is “actively monitoring and preparing for this variant, and we will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more.”

advised

Biden is expected to announce on Thursday a series of measures designed to slow the spread of Covid-19 over the winter, including a stricter testing requirement for international travelers. But Fauci said even with the country’s first Omicron case, the administration was not considering mandatory testing on arrival.

“This person did what we hope the others would do,” he said. “As soon as they became symptomatic, they went to get tested, and it was positive.”

Last week, the same day the WHO declared Omicron a “variant of concern,” Biden announced that travel to the United States from several African countries would be restricted. Fauci said on Wednesday the restrictions would be temporary, although he did not say when they would be lifted.

advised

Asked, however, about the end of the pandemic, he replied: “There is no doubt that it will end. I promise you this will end.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, urged residents not to panic about the Omicron variant, writing on Twitter: “We should assume it’s in other states as well.”

In the days following the detection of Omicron in southern Africa, a growing number of governments restricted movement from the region. Other countries have since confirmed cases of the new strain.

US stocks continued to drop their earlier gains after the announcement. The S&P 500 closed 1.2% lower in New York, erasing a 1.9% gain earlier in the session. The decline marked the largest intraday change in the benchmark since March.

