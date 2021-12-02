UK secures 114 million covid vaccine doses for future booster plans amid Omicron fears





The UK has made its Covid vaccine program “future proof” after it has enough capacity to run its booster plans in 2022 and 2023.

Another deal for the 114 million jab sees Moderna providing 60 million doses to the UK and an additional 54 million doses from Pfizer/BioNtech.

The new deal, which the government says has “accelerated” in response to concerns about a new strain of Omicron, includes access to a variant vaccine that could be customized in the future to combat the mutation that is no longer worrisome.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new contract “will future-proof the UK’s immunization efforts” and “will ensure that more people are protected in the future”.

He added: This is a national mission and our best weapon to deal with this virus and its variants is to grab a weapon and throw the jab.

Although there are concerns that the vaccine may provide less protection against new strains, the health minister told ITV News that the vaccine “remains the first line of defense”.

“It may be less effective against this new strain, but it is very likely to still be effective against serious diseases,” he said.

People are being urged to get the covid booster jab as soon as they qualify. Credit: PA Images

But the World Health Organization (WHO) says the government should focus on people who haven’t experienced the first jab yet rather than aiming to give the third jab to healthy people.

Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program said, “A major goal for all governments is now facing Delta and Omicron and other businesses to immediately provide a vaccine to all vulnerable individuals, the elderly, ages and people with underlying health conditions so that everyone can benefit from it. It confirms that at least basic courses have been completed.”

Asked about accelerating the UK booster program, he said at a press briefing: It’s a luxurious position to be in a position to have enough vaccines in a world where even the most vulnerable people can’t even get a primary vaccine.”

WHO epidemiologist says the world’s current priority should not be ‘adding more vaccines to those already protected’

WHO colleague Dr. Maria Kerkhove passionately pleaded that vaccines should be shared equally between countries.

“We need a vaccine that can enter the arms of all people at risk in all countries, not just some, and we need to provide primary and secondary vaccinations to those individuals without adding more vaccines to those who are already protected. “In every country, who is at risk,” she said.

The Department for Health and Social Care says the UK continues to work to provide vaccines to poorer countries.

He said 100 million doses would be donated to countries in need by the middle of 2022.

Covidbooster jabs are being launched across the UK. Credit: PA Images

The new jab will be delivered in the second half of next year, in addition to the 35 million dose Pfizer/BioNTech ordered in August, with 60 million Novavax and 7.5 million GSK/Sanofi in 2022. Doze is expected.

To accelerate the rollout of the jab as the strain spreads across Britain, the government drafted it with the help of about 400 soldiers, and as the prime minister said, the new vaccine center will “appear like a Christmas tree”.

The eligibility of the booster scheme has been expanded dramatically in response to the Omicron variant first discovered in South Africa, and emergency coronavirus measures have been introduced.

Masks have once again been made compulsory in shops and public transport, flights from several countries in South Africa have been blocked, and all foreign entrants must undergo further screening.

Nonetheless, there are currently at least 32 confirmed cases in the UK and the number is expected to rise.

“As I said recently, we expect cases to increase,” Javid said in an interview with broadcasters. But he added that the measures introduced were “balanced and proportionate”.

“Our strategy is to buy the time, to buy the time to be evaluated, as well as to be able to build defenses. And the best thing for the last few days is to keep ourselves defending ourselves with our fantastic antivirus program. through.”

