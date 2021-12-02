Can I travel from the UK to India, what are the restrictions?





With a population of over 1 billion, India is finally re-entangled in the web of international travel. Following the soft reopening for charter tourism in October, individual tourists were allowed to enter from November 15th. Goa Beach, Rajasthan Palace and Himalayan Slopes have been closed to foreign visitors from March 2020. The timing is as follows. Most countries experience very hot days in April and May and adjust to the typical tourist peak season in India before the monsoon rains fall by around October.

Main photo: Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan (Getty Images)

Can I travel to India?

Yes, but there are caveats. The resumption of extradition for individual tourists applies to British passport holders, but due to a disagreement between the British and Indian governments over the reciprocal rights of travelers, Britons are currently unable to use India’s more streamlined e-visa system and must instead apply for a traditional paper visa. do. India sees no imminent risk of returning to the resurrected UK Red List as India’s Covid-19 cases have declined significantly from their May 2021 peak. However, the travel process is rather complicated. Please read the latest information below and keep in mind that things may change soon. India has not yet reported cases of omicron variants, but testing is starting to increase.

What are the travel restrictions?

Applying for an Indian visa was already time-consuming before the pandemic, but these days additional COVID-19 related tests are fairly standard for international travel. Fully vaccinated visitors traveling from the UK do not need to quarantine for 7 days after arriving in India. All visitors must have a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours prior to departure for India and fill out the Air Suvidha online notification form. It is hosted on the Delhi International Airport website but also applies to travelers arriving at other Indian airports. Passengers will have their body temperature checked upon landing. Existing visas prior to October 2021 will no longer be valid. UK citizens must apply for a regular/paper Indian Visa (as opposed to electronic visa) via the official portal before submitting their passport and required documents. Please allow at least 3 business days to process. British citizens from Pakistan must apply for an Indian Visa with a Pakistani passport or prove that it has been waived or revoked.

Is it safe to travel to India?

There is no advice from the British Foreign Ministry to avoid travel in most parts of India. The only area where all travel is banned is right next to the Pakistani border with the majority of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir. We will reopen due to corona restrictions. There are also national warnings about the dangers of terrorism. The threat level described for India in context is the same as the threat level against France. India is a large and complex country, so the list of safety guidelines is long. It’s a good idea to read about the specific area you’re planning a trip to and learn about the political turmoil.

What are the rules for returning to the UK?

The rules for returning to the UK are the same as those currently applicable for visits to India and outside the British Isles. If you have been vaccinated (or children between the ages of 5 and 17 who have not been vaccinated), you must schedule and pay for a COVID-19 test no later than 2 days after your return to the UK. You will also need to fill out a passenger locator form. Entry into the UK is more complicated for those who are not considered to have been vaccinated and includes a pre-travel screening to the UK and a 10-day quarantine after arrival.

Where do I go when I am there?

It’s really hard to see the cross section of India in one trip. India is nearly 2,000 miles from north to south, from high-altitude glaciers to swaying coconut palms. Most visitors prefer to focus on one of the many traditional circuits or combine the two on a two to three week long itinerary. The most popular routes are the culturally intensive tours of Delhi, Agra (home of the Taj Mahal) and the cities of Rajasthan such as Jaipur and Udaipur. If beaches and lush landscapes are your vacation essentials, then Kerala is the star of South India.

Other popular areas and subjects include watching tigers and other wildlife in central Madhya Pradesh or sipping tea on the mountain railway in the foothills of the Himalayas. You don’t have to travel to remote areas to get off the winding road. Cinematic Mumbai and spiritual Varanasi are tourism hubs, but as in important states like Gujarat, non-Indians overlook Kolkata’s heritage city. and Tamil Nadu. If you’re ready to travel away from major hubs, you’ll arrive at a place that pulls you in the concept of what India is. The tribal Nagaland, Sikkim on the Tibetan border, and the jungle-covered remote Andaman Islands.

Discover India’s best festivals

Discover the best places to visit in India

