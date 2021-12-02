Republicans: Let people die of COVID or help us shut down the government





It’s hard to say what could be more silly: the possibility that the GOP could shut down the federal government, or why they are threatening to do so. Lawmakers face a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at odds on how long the implementation will last. Democrats want to pass an ongoing resolution, or a short-term spending bill, that pushes the funding debate until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with the support of their colleagues in the House, are preparing to complicate matters further. According to Politico, a group of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to prevent Joe Bidens’ COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.

I’m sure we would all like to simplify the process of resolving issues. [continuing resolution], but I can’t facilitate this without addressing vaccine mandates, Republican Senator Mike Lee told Politico. Given that federal courts across the country have raised serious issues with these warrants, it is not unreasonable for my fellow Democrats to delay the implementation of the warrants for at least the duration of the current resolution.

Biden announced in September that companies with 100 or more employees should demand COVID vaccinations or frequent testing, sparking massive panic from the right over what they described as an authoritarian mandate. In November, the administration announced it would implement the rules, according to which more than two-thirds of the U.S. workforce should be vaccinated by January 4 or undergo weekly tests. But the Republican-led states immediately challenged the mandate in court, and last month the conservative Fifth District Court of Appeals ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to suspend its enforcement. work, qualifying the mandate of enormous scope. Then, this week, two separate judges appointed by Donald Trump blocked the administration’s requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated, another blow to Bidens’ vaccination targets as the pandemic enters its second year , with the world on high alert due to the newly discovered omicron variant.

The legal battles are sure to continue, but Republicans on Capitol Hill are now looking to take advantage of a possible government shutdown to derail Bidens’ tenure entirely. There is leverage immediately in the Senate, Republican Congressman Chip Roy told Politico, and we believe House Republicans should support a number of Senate Republicans … from those funds for vaccination mandates. .

The right has consistently crippled the United States’ response to COVID, battling public health policies and turning vaccines into safe and effective vaccines that are essential to turning the pandemic into a problem of culture war. This recklessness at the political level reflected a similar recklessness in their personal approaches to the pandemic; according to an excerpt from a forthcoming book by Mark Meadows obtained by the Guardian, Trump himself tested positive for COVID before arguing with Biden in October 2020 about what had been widely suspected but which the former president had denied . Not only did Trump put his opponent, a colleague in his seventies, at risk of infection, but he also exposed those around him, including reporters. At least one, Michael D. Shear of the New York Times, said he tested positive for COVID days after a press conference with an unmasked and apparently infected Trump on Air Force One.

This careless approach to the pandemic has become GOP doctrine at this point, which is frustrating in itself for the majority of Americans who dislike the idea of ​​being exposed to the deadly virus by non-healthcare workers. vaccinated. But with a potential stop looming, the GOP COVID’s culture wars are reaching a new level of absurdity. It’s possible, of course, that Lee and his allies will step back and fight Bidens’ vaccine mandates on a new front line; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insists a shutdown will not take place and Senator Mike Braun should challenge vaccine rules through the Congressional Review Act. We have a lot of tools at our disposal over the next few weeks to force Democrats to come to the table, Roy told Politico.

