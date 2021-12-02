Samsung introduces Galaxy A13 5G in US





With 5G connectivity, high-quality camera functions and long-lasting batteries, the Galaxy A13 5G offers innovation at an affordable price.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced the launch of the Galaxy A13 5G, the most affordable 5G phone in the A-series. From the innovative core features to the high-quality Samsung Galaxy is known for, the Galaxy A series represents Samsung’s commitment to providing consumers with powerful phones at all prices. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G continues this legacy by delivering key innovations at an affordable price, including 5G connectivity. Packed with a long battery life, a gorgeous triple-lens camera and a striking edge-to-edge display, the A13 5G comes with the features you need at a price you’ll love.

Main Galaxy innovations

From its powerful multi-camera system to its long battery life, the Galaxy A13 5G makes some of Galaxy’s most popular innovations even more accessible. The Galaxy A13 5G is the perfect device for capturing memories of family and friends, with a high resolution triple lens camera and many innovative Samsung camera features. These photos will look great on the Galaxy A13 5G’s Infinity-V HD + 90Hz display, crisp and edge-to-edge. And with an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate, scrolling through your streams and playing your favorite video games will always be crisp, clear, and smooth.

Whether you’re taking family photos or watching your favorite movie, you can have peace of mind with the Galaxy A13 5G’s long battery life and adaptive power saving. And when you’re getting ready for a fun night out with friends, quickly power your A13 5G with 15W fast charging, so your phone always keeps up with your schedule.[1]

When you want to relive your favorite moments, the Galaxy A13 5G has 64 GB of built-in storage, so you have enough space to store all your photos and videos. If you need the extra space, you can easily take advantage of the A13 5Gs expandable storage, which can hold up to 1TB when you add a microSD card.[2] And with Samsung’s defense-grade Knox security, you can rest assured that your device is helping protect your important data.

5G for everyone

Staying connected with your friends, family and colleagues has never been more important. That’s why Samsung is committed to creating powerful smartphones that meet the needs of consumers and make 5G connectivity more accessible.

The Galaxy A13 5G is Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone to date. That means you get the reliability and speed to stream your favorite show from a waiting room or video chat with your family on the go. With 5G connectivity and excellent processing power, video calling, gaming, and streaming on the Galaxy A13 5G are smooth and virtually lag-free.[3] Now you can enjoy the benefits of 5G at a price that’s more affordable than ever.

Availability: Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A03s

From high-speed 5G connectivity to its innovative camera and display, the Galaxy A13 5G brings innovative Galaxy features to everyone, at a price everyone will love: $ 249.99. The Galaxy A13 5G will be available online from December 3 on AT&T and on Samsung.com. T-Mobile will launch in January 2022.

And for those who want all of Galaxy’s essential features to make their lives easier, Samsung is giving consumers more choice with the Galaxy A03s, available from January 2022 on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Samsung.com. Equipped with a long-lasting battery, a triple camera system and fingerprint security, the Galaxy A03s gives users all the technology they need and nothing they don’t need. And all of this at the lowest price in the Samsungs A line: $ 159.

Product specifications Galaxy A 13 5G 6.5 “HD + LCD display 720 x 160090Hz (Adaptive) Dimensions Weight 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Camera 95 g (front camera) 5MP, F2.0

(Rear camera) Main: 50MP, F1.8Macro Camera: 2MP, F2.4Depth Camera: 2MP, F2.4

APMTK Dimensity 700Octa-core (2 x 2.2 Ghz + 6 x 2.0 Ghz) * May differ depending on market and operator Memory 64 GB of RAM External memory up to 1 TB

* Storage availability may vary by country, model or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on preinstalled software and country, model, size and file format.

Battery 5000 (mAh, typical) Charge 15 W (fast charge) Android 11 operating system Network and connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Dual Bands

5G under 6

* Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in some markets. Check with your operator for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary depending on content provider, server connection, and other factors.

PaymentSamsung Pay (NFC)

* Available in some markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, operator and service providers.

Sensors Side Audio fingerprint sensor Single speaker, 3.5mm

[1] Wall charger and headphones sold separately; only use Samsung approved chargers and cables. To prevent personal injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn, or damaged batteries, chargers, or cables. Supports up to 15W fast charging. For more information about your device, please visit www.samsung.com.

[2] MicroSD card sold separately.

