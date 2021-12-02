US delays lifting Trump-era tariffs on British steel due to Northern Ireland protocol fears





After Westminster threatened to trigger Article 16 within the Northern Ireland Protocol, the United States delayed a deal to eliminate Trump-era tariffs on British steel.

The Financial Times saw a correspondence from a US Commerce Department official saying that talks with the UK on easing metal tariffs would not go ahead.

The EU and the White House have warned the UK government that the invocation of Article 16 could threaten the UK’s peace.

The Department of Commerce news agency said there are concerns about the possible triggering of Article 16, which suspends inspections of goods traveling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Washington officials informed their Westminster counterparts why the tariffs had been delayed.

As part of the UK-EU Brexit Agreement, the protocol sees Northern Ireland remaining as a single EU market to avoid the Irish Island borderline.

However, all goods arriving here from the UK have to go through trade checks, effectively bordering the Irish Sea.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously warned the EU would trigger Article 16 if a new agreement between the UK and Brussels was not reached.

The EU and the US agreed in October to end tariffs on billions of dollars of steel and aluminum.

The deal exempts European manufacturers from 25% Trump-era steel and 10% aluminum tariffs, but puts the UK at a disadvantage as it faces high tariffs on US exports.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) argued that there was no link between the talks and Britain’s position on the protocol when the Financial Times asked.

The US Department of Commerce declined to comment on the correspondence by the newspaper, while the UK Trade Department said it had nothing to do with this particular issue and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/us-holds-off-lifting-trump-era-tariffs-for-uk-steel-due-to-fears-over-northern-ireland-protocol-41109251.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos