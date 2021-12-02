UK theater audiences cover up again after months without masks





Since UK theaters reopened without restrictions in July, as notable as onstage behavior has been the audience’s lack of masks.

Unlike Broadway theaters, audiences here did not have to wear face coverings, and many decided to ignore the preshow announcements encouraging attendees to wear masks.

Some visiting theater critics were astonished. Laura Collins-Hughes, who wrote for The New York Times in September, said in almost every piece I’ve seen that there was at times a group in which most people were bare-faced and felt reckless and delusional.

Peter Marks, in an article for the Washington Post in November, continues to call London theaters shocking these days. He added that it had nothing to do with the action on stage. It was entirely due to the absence of a mask.

Now that image can change. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made masks mandatory in UK shops and public transport in response to the newly discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus.

He didn’t make them mandatory in theaters, but some venues have now done so voluntarily. The Royal Shakespeare Company announced on Monday that its theaters in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, said that audiences must wear face coverings unless they are under 12 years of age or are medically exempt.

We are doing our best to cancel the show and avoid disappointing the audience, company managing director Catherine Mallyon said in a press release.

Other theaters quickly followed. On Monday, composer and theater major Andrew Lloyd Webber quietly tightened rules for six theaters he owns in the West End. His company website has been updated to require all audience members to wear face coverings throughout their visits, except when eating, drinking or medically exempt. Previously, the theater had requested a mask, but it was not.

The National Theatre, the Royal Opera House, the English National Opera and Old Big too said on Tuesday they would make masks compulsory.

A rule can only last a few weeks. According to the National Theater website, the measure will be in effect until December 19, when the next government will review its COVID-19 measures.

So far, there appears to be little resistance to change. Kate Evans, a spokeswoman for the Royal Shakespeare Company, said that of the 6,000 people currently booking to see a show, 30 of those booking a current show request a refund or exchange a ticket to see a future show. said he did elephant.

She said most of the feedback she received on the decision was very positive.

