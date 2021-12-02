SCOTUS will enlighten us until the end.





It might be refreshing if the Conservatives at the US Supreme Court no longer felt the need to lie to us. Lying, after all, is becoming almost untenable, especially for an institution that relies on public trust. After confirmation hearings in which they promised that stare decisis was a deeply felt value and that Roe v. Wade was a clear precedent for the court and the law of the land. there is something soothing in knowing that the lies in our faces will soon be over. They were all six installed at the Supreme Court to end Roe v. Wade after all, and that’s exactly what they plan to do. There will be no more false caring for women who make difficult choices, no more pretense that pregnant women just need better medical advice, and no more false worries about abortion factories threatening maternal health. There really is something to be said to end the decades of false consciousness surrounding the true end of the game here, which was to take away a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy. Rape, incest, abuse, maternal health are no longer a material factor. At least now we might soon be able to call it what it is.

But somehow, even still, only a few of the six Tories seem brave enough to admit the real project. This became clear as the oral arguments progressed this morning in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health. Assessing the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a pre-viability ban on its own terms that willfully violates Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, some of the judges went on to claim that what was on offer, the reversal or erasure of a precedent that generations of pregnant people had relied on, was a tiny little adjustment, a long-awaited tug of the leaves. constitutional rights in the right direction.

Chief Justice John Roberts, sounding eminently Newsmax-y, has repeatedly referred to the private documents of Judge Harry Blackmun to claim that the author of Roe secretly believed that the line of viability established in this case was arbitrary. He then compared the permissiveness of abortion in America to that of China and North Korea. (Recall that court conservatives do not like to compare the death penalty in the United States with that of foreign countries.) Judge Brett Kavanaugh, desperately trying to justify the overthrow of Roe and Casey while having the air of the reasonable centrist that he wants to be in the world, has been foolishly suggested, several times, that if only there was a way to balance the rights and interests of a woman with those of a fetus. The problem with Kavanaugh’s rhetorical question is that there is: it’s called Roe v. Wade, and if that wasn’t enough for him, he would love to hear about Planned Parenthood v. Casey, who preserved the right to choose even by reducing it. Indeed, the text of these opinions has achieved this balance for 50 years. But rather than look to a real precedent, Kavanaugh instead argued that the middle ground between a Constitution that prohibits all abortion and one that allows it is surely a Constitution that leaves it to the states. Never mind that the ban on all abortions is not even on the table in this case. Say it often enough and it becomes a goal post.

Meanwhile, Judge Samuel Alito, insisting that religion has no role in the personality fetishism of his colleagues, claimed that the question of the beginning of life was purely secular, as some secular philosophers there have weighed. Roberts swept through all the statistics on how unintended pregnancies hurt women economically by simply putting that data aside, before asking why 15 weeks is not enough (the current norm is 24 weeks) to terminate a pregnancy. Likewise, the court was happy to set aside data regarding the health risks of a forced pregnancy (it’s 75 times more dangerous to give birth in Mississippi than to have a pre-viability abortion, and this falls hardest on poor women of color) or the legitimate reasons some women cannot access an abortion before 15 weeks gestation. Judge Clarence Thomas seemed to really want to know if we could punish more women for endangering the fetus.

Amy Coney Barrett, the only person in the current court to have carried a baby, has spent most of her time explaining that since Roe’s time, the state’s shelter laws have expanded to slightly facilitate the abandonment of an unwanted baby for adoption. This, according to Barrett, somewhat means that it is now okay to have women carry fetuses to term against their will. If the problem is unwanted parenthood, she asked, why aren’t shelter laws addressing this problem? This is an extraordinarily flawed argument that shows no understanding of what it means to both bring your rapist’s baby to term and bring any unwanted pregnancies to term. Roe and Casey were designed to protect themselves from the old drip that Roe and Casey were designed to protect themselves against.

If you want to pretend that the Constitution has nothing to say about bodily autonomy even when it does, by all means. If you want to stress that equal protection is irrelevant in a discussion of forced motherhood, do so. But if you really want to regulate female body while pretending it’s a little problem, please respect us all enough to call it that.

They won’t. Instead, they’ll be forging heroes and champions as they make that decision and how they’ll do it became clear when Kavanaugh and Alito decided to compare Roe v. Wade to Plessy c. Ferguson. Plessy is the case which made separation compulsory but equality and was overturned by Brown v. Board of Education. To be clear, in this analogy, Roe is Plessy and Dobbs is Brown. Plessy’s overthrow was justified because it was wrong, Kavanaugh argued, a sentiment which is surprising on his part and others because having had the opportunity to compare Roe to Plessy during their confirmation hearings, none of these judges was obligated. In their hearings, Roe was an established law, the precedent of the court. But now Roe is Plessy, which is why when the judges quietly whisper that Lawrence v. Texas, Obergefell and Griswold are not threatened today, you might be wondering why you should trust them. They are all settled until they are not. They told us that in their confirmation hearings and assured us today that they were lying then, but not lying now.

Why can’t everyone leave the courtroom for messy constitutional things?

The real victim in all of this, for Kavanaugh at least, is the court. The poor Supreme Court, which has been forced to take sides in the most controversial social debate in American life. The only way to be scrupulously neutral would be to leave the issue of abortion bans to the people. Of course, Kavanaugh has no real interest in leaving anything to people, the poll is pretty clear on what people would prefer. When Kavanaugh talks about breaking out of all this thorny game of personal autonomy and equality, he wants to leave it to the gerrymandered Red State legislatures, who are better placed than pregnant people to know they really want to be forced. to complete.

Despite all the precious deeds of Roberts and Barrett and, yes, Kavanaugh, this was never a 333 court. It was a 63% court of which half of the six are sometimes slightly cautious about speed. to which they are prepared to advance their own ideological agendas under the threat of public illegitimacy. It seems that the issue on which they are prepared to do this is, as it always has been, women’s health and safety as well as equality and dignity.

During arguments over the fate of the deer, Kavanaugh and Barrett have finally shown their card of the deer toppling alternative that terrifies abortion advocates. The Red States are now paying unemployment benefits to anti-vaccinees who have quit their jobs. Month

But even in doing so, they will keep the idea that they have been moderate until the end. After all, pro-choice senators have confirmed them. Ivy League law school academics have promised they believe in precedent. And when they vote for a 15-week ban in Mississippis and overturn (or obvious) Roe, they’ll have a cover to justify it. They’ll likely be referring to Texas SB 8, a six-week ban that’s already in place for three months, which those same judges allowed to take effect when they didn’t have to sign their names in an order. But they’ll overturn that one, saying Texas can’t undermine judicial supremacy, and that a six-week ban on self-defense justice is too much, too much. And when they do, it’ll be yet another way for them to claim to be scrupulously neutral about abortion and deeply concerned about achievable tests as they truly navigate their own 24-hour Overton window behind the wheel.

When that happens, you’ll learn more about the much-vaunted 333 tribunal and its progressive moderates. It will also be gas lighting. Your call if you want to fall into the trap.

