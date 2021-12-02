United States Reports First Confirmed Case of Omicron Variant | Coronavirus pandemic News





New strain of coronavirus confirmed in person in California who returned from South Africa last month, according to the CDC.

The United States has reported its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The case was confirmed in a person in California who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The person, who has not been identified, had been fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that were improving, the CDC said.

The individual is self-quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts so far have tested negative, Dr.Anthony Fauci, U.S. chief infectious disease officer, told reporters at the House. White.

We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was detected in the United States, said Fauci, who urged people to get vaccinated and wear face masks. indoors and in assembly areas to prevent the spread of the virus.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) named Omicron as a variant of concern after health experts in South Africa first detected the new strain.

A WHO advisory group said early evidence showed the new variant B.1.1529, which he nicknamed Omicron after a letter in the Greek alphabet, had an increased risk of re-infection compared to other highly transmissible strains.

The WHO later said the variant posed a very high global risk as scientists scramble to determine whether it is more contagious or causes more severe disease than the other variants.

The United States and other countries have imposed various travel bans from South Africa and neighboring countries after Omicron’s detection, although public health experts and world leaders have dismissed the measures as punitive. .

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the travel restrictions imposed on COVID-19 that isolate a country or region were not only deeply unfair and punitive, they are ineffective.

Guterres told a press conference that countries that have reported the emergence of the new strain should not be collectively punished for identifying and sharing crucial scientific and health information with the world.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks at the daily White House briefing [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Omicron has now been detected in a growing list of more than 24 countries around the world.

The first case in the United States comes as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan and other Midwestern states where a colder winter has arrived. The vast majority of cases in the United States, over 99%, are caused by the Delta variant.

Fauci said health officials felt good that the individual in California only experienced mild symptoms that were improving, and he cautioned against any conclusions about the severity of the Omicron virus.

There is a lot of information now coming from countries like South Africa that have a much larger number of individuals infected with Omicron, Fauci said.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden sought to reassure the American public, saying the new strain should be seen as a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.

This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic, he said on Monday. If you are vaccinated but still worried about the new variant, get your booster. If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. Go get that first shot.

White House officials plan to unveil an updated strategy to tackle the coronavirus on Thursday as winter sets in in the United States. Biden said the plan will not involve further shutdowns but will instead rely on more vaccinations and testing, among other steps.

In a statement released after the first case of Omicron was identified in the United States, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said :.

