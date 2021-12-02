



Good morning. This is a time when many of us are looking forward to (or afraid of) planning a Christmas party. But do you have to go with them? If you’re looking for clear guidance from the government, this morning is foggy than ever.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson once called the Merrie England Tory, and apparently said parties should continue at the hedonistic end of the government spectrum. He said at a press conference on Tuesday that he doesn’t want people to cancel such events.

Last night, labor and pensions secretary Thrse Coffey came up with a subtle alternative. She told the ITV Peston show that Christmas should go on, but she said it’s best not to wallow under mistletoe. Asking for clarification on the Snog Point, she said:

But this morning, George Freeman offered an alternative. Freeman is the science secretary of the business unit, so he’s probably closer to the evidence-based end of the government spectrum (or the killjoy end when put into the Covid Recovery Group). He said on the Today program that small companies may want to run a Christmas communion service, but large companies may prefer to reconsider. he said:

Ultimately, individual companies must make appropriate internal judgments. It depends a bit on the nature of your business. For many small businesses, drinking alcohol with 4 or 5 employees who work together every day doesn’t increase the risk significantly anyway.

But some companies can usually bring hundreds of people from around the world to big parties, and this year, given the pandemic and where we are, we may decide that this makes sense. After all, I think business people know how to make those decisions.

But Freeman also said his congressional team, not hundreds of powerful outfits, will outperform Zoom. He told LBC:

Our congress team and I can usually say we have a Christmas party. We decided it would be wise to do it with Zoom this year and wait for spring. It will be the best party in the world.

It will be interesting to do a lobby briefing later and see if Freeman gets the Jenny Harries treatment for his words.

If you’re confused, you just have to make your own decisions, and the government seems to think people should do it. Alternatively, you could try the throwing party but pretending approach that number 10 seems to have adopted.

Today’s schedule is as follows:

9:30 AM: ONS publishes report on long Covid.

10am: Environment Minister George Eustice speaks at the Country Land & Business Association meeting. A press conference will be held at 11:15 a.m.

After 10:30 AM: Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg answers questions about next week’s business at Commons.

11.30am: Lobby briefing at Downing Street.

After 11:30 a.m.: Chris Bryant, chairman of the House of Representatives Standards Committee, issued a statement at Commons about the committee’s new report proposing changes to the Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Representatives.

2pm: The UK Health Security Agency releases its weekly Covid Surveillance Report.

And at some point today, Boris Johnson will get a booster vaccine. And Keir Starmer is visiting an offshore platform in the North Sea.

I will cover the UK Covid development and non-covid politics here, but read the Global Live Blog about global Covid development.

I’m trying to monitor comments below a line (BTL), but it’s impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, you’re more likely to find it if you include Andrew somewhere. I try to answer the question, and if the question is of general interest, I will post the question and answer it above the line (ATL). But we cannot promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I think it’s better to use Twitter. @AndrewSparrow has it.

Or send an email to [email protected]

