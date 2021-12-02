What we know about the first US Omicron variant box





SAN FRANCISCO

A person in San Francisco has been identified as having the first recorded case of the Omicron variant in the United States, health officials said on Wednesday.

California and federal officials suspect the variant of the coronavirus is now likely in other parts of the country. They say his presence is cause for concern but not for panic.

The patient

The infected individual returned from South Africa on November 22, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The person developed symptoms around November 25 Thanksgiving and was tested on Sunday.

On Monday, the result came back positive and the virus sample was then analyzed and found to be the last named strain of coronavirus.

Citing privacy, health officials have released few details about the individual. Governor Gavin Newsom said the person was between 18 and 49 years old.

State

The person was fully immunized and had mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. Officials said the individuals’ condition was improving on Wednesday.

The person recently traveled to South Africa and developed symptoms on their return, said Dr Grant Colfax, San Francisco director of health. And they did the right thing, got tested and reported their travel history.

Analysis

The arrival of variants was not unexpected. First detected last month, the strain has already been found in around two dozen countries around the world.

It’s no surprise that we actually have a case here in California, and we expect that over time we will have more cases, said Dr Mark Ghaly, Secretary of State for health and social services. And that is why we must remain vigilant.

And after

Much remains unknown about Omicron. The answers to the most pressing questions about whether the variant spreads more easily, can cause serious illness, or sidestep some of the protection offered by vaccines will likely not be known for a few weeks.

There are no signs of a larger outbreak in the Bay Area yet, but local officials said they would be on the lookout for any new cases.

State and local authorities say they remain confident the new variant will not require the reimposition of lockdowns or other restrictions. But they are urging the public to get vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-12-01/what-we-know-about-the-first-u-s-omicron-variant-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos