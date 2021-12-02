Mexico and United States launch plan to stem Central American migration | Migration news





The vast majority of people heading for the US-Mexico border come from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said Mexican and US foreign development agencies will work together on a project to address the root causes of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The Planting Opportunities project announced on Wednesday will bring together the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and will target the three so-called Northern Triangle countries.

Migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador fueled record numbers apprehended at the US-Mexico border, as asylum seekers attempted to enter the US after fleeing poverty , violence and political instability.

The surge in arrivals has increased political pressure on the administration of US President Joe Biden, whose Republican rivals have accused him of wreaking havoc on the border.

The Mexican National Guard has been dispatched along the country’s southern border with Guatemala and along main roads to stem the flow of migrants [File: Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

In the last fiscal year, US authorities detained some 1.7 million people along the border.

The United States increasingly depends on Mexico to stem the flow of migrants, as it returns the majority of those arriving at the border to Mexico under a Trump-era border restriction adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is also in talks with the Mexican government to relaunch a program that would require asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings in the United States immigration court.

Biden and Mexico’s leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have pledged to tackle what they call the root causes of migration.

They pointed out that poverty, lack of education and employment opportunities, gang violence, political instability and corruption are among the main causes of migration, especially among young people.

The new US-Mexico collaboration will begin in Honduras, with the aim of teaching job skills to more than 500,000 at-risk youth, Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry did not provide details on the program or the amount of funding that would be allocated to the program.

The project will bring together the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation and the United States Agency for International Development [File: Jose Torres/Reuters]

As a presidential candidate, Lopez Obrador had touted social programs aimed at improving the lives of people in Central American countries, which he said would discourage people from leaving.

But those plans were scrapped after former US President Donald Trump took office and made harsh anti-immigration measures the main goal of his administration.

In recent years, Mexico has blocked several caravans of people seeking to reach the United States. He also sent his national guard to the southern and northern borders of the country to try to keep people away.

