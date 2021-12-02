The UK’s first drug consuming space opens today in Bristol.





The UK’s first mobile drug consumption space will open in Bristol on Thursday 2 December.

Bristol Live reports that people behind the revamped minibus call it an overdose prevention center, and instead of injecting on the street, they provide a sanitary space where people use drugs while they are supervised by staff trained to treat overdose, reports Bristol Live. says to provide.

OPC’s staff can provide sterile needles, basic health care, and refer people to medications and other services.

The Overdose Prevention Center was previously in Glasgow for most of 2021, and founder Peter Krykant said he and his staff have overseen more than 1,000 injections of people using illegal drugs and helped treat multiple overdose.

A mobile drug consumption van will first appear in front of Bristol City Hall before relocating to a space near the Bristol Drugs Project.

With the launch of College Green, a memorial will be unveiled to honor those who have died from drugs. An organization called the Transform Drug Policy Foundation.

According to the most recent figures from the Bristols Health and Parliamentary Authority, Bristol has around 5,000 active crack and heroin users, making it the UK’s second most drug-dependent city.

Bristol has also nearly doubled its drug-related death rate over the national average over the past two years. There were 41 drug-related deaths in 2019 and another 38 in 2020. This compares to the national average of 5 at a rate of 8.9 per 100,000.

Is it legal?

Drug consumption spaces or spaces are not unique to the UK, but many European cities offer similar projects aimed at preventing overdose.

Martin Powell of the Bristol-based Transform Drug Policy Foundation said there is consistent evidence that it is effective in reducing harm and provides a mechanism for local police to address street injectable drug use in a way that promotes public safety.

He added that with the consent of the local police, Bristol can and should now open a police station with or without government permission.

However, the issues surrounding the legality of overdose prevention centers are complex.

Police often monitored this while driving in Glasgow, and project founder Peter Krykant was arrested and charged by local police for obstructing the police’s attempt to enter the van to search for three people inside.

Peter Krykant speaks with police outside his Safe ConsumptionVan on Parnie Street in Glasgow, Scotland on 30 October 2020. 43-year-old Peter Krykant, who installed a safe-use van for drug use, has been charged with obstructing a police officer trying to search his van (Image: Getty Images) What does the local councilor say?

Bristol’s political leaders have long advocated safe spaces for drug use.

Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire first demanded that drug consumption spaces or spaces be allowed by the government and Bristol would have them.

In 2017, she said she supported the idea to Congress after highlighting the issue in the BBC series Drugland, which looked at Bristol’s heroin and crack use, dealers and law enforcement.

From discussions with people in the field and other experts, I find it helpful to invest in a drug consumption space where drug users can be tested and consulted for drugs and, above all, safely consume drugs without associated harm to others. I believe it will be. She told Congress four years ago that the money was well invested, or at least worth further scrutiny.

She added that she would benefit from savings on emergency services, local council cleaning services, and drug-related deaths prevention.

In 2018, Debbonaire said at least 1.3 million people a year harmed the NHS as a result of unsafe injectable drug use in Bristol, including BRI hospitalizations alone.

What does the government say?

At the beginning of the year, the mayor of Bristol said he wants a ‘city dialogue’ in response to requests from the Bristol-based Transform Drug Policy group and many other drug charities and health groups so that Bristol can have a space for drug consumption. .

A proclamation of lobbying the government to create an official ‘safe space’ for drug use helped Marvin Rees, along with other Labor MPs, get re-elected.

Although city police, city council and health authorities have drawn up a five-year plan to reduce drug use and its consequences, and listed the drug consumption office as a potential solution, the following changes are required for these projects to be officially implemented: law.

Officially nothing happened. While the authorities seem to support or sympathize with the idea of ​​trying this out, the London government is unfavorable and needs legal assistance.

In September, City Council announced that Deputy Mayor Asher Craig had expressed to the government that Bristol was interested in testing the approach, but the Interior Ministry soon thwarted the idea.

A spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry said there were no plans to introduce a drug consumption office and that anyone who operates it would commit a variety of crimes, including possession of controlled substances and concerns about the supply of controlled substances.

It is clear that our approach to drugs must prevent drug use in communities, support people through treatment and recovery, and address the illicit drug supply, he added.

So, today’s Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council’s approach to installing a mobile overdose prevention center in Bristol remains to be seen.

Peter Krykant, who founded the service in early 2020, said he needs the number of people who have used the service in Glasgow.

Peter Krykant at an event commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Tuesday 31 August 2021. (Image: PA)

When we launched our overdose prevention service in 2020, it was always our purpose to show that our drug laws are outdated and not fit for purpose.

We had no idea that we would receive national and international support. It has accomplished a lot by operating four days a week, supervising about five injections per hour, and helping reverse the number of potentially fatal overdose.

But given the scale of mass street injections, discarded needles, deaths and other health problems, we now need official sites across the UK. This should include Bristol, he added.

Maggie Telfer of the Bristol Drugs Project explains why they will support this move and support the drug consumption space.

BDP provides almost everything OPC does. Provides and introduces sterile equipment, sharp kegs for safe disposal, naloxone supply, overdose treatment, wound care, blood testing, safe injection advice, and medication, health and housing. service. She said it’s a sanitary place for people to inject drugs with one important exception.

As a country pioneering the harm reduction needle and syringe program that BDP has provided since 1987, we are now lagging behind most of Europe in making OPC an important missing piece in the UK’s risk reduction and treatment strategy. said.

Over the weekend, Bristol celebrated its 10th anniversary for those who lost their lives to drugs. Telfer said it emphasized the need for a safer space for people to take their drugs.

Bristol’s oldest building, St James Priory, was filled with people who lost loved ones to drug or alcohol abuse at the 10th annual celebration of life, she said.

OPC is a pragmatic and humane response to a problem that won’t go away anytime soon, and will probably help reduce the number of people who remember lost loved ones at the 2022 Festival of Life, she added.

