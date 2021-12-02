UK approves COVID-19 drug shown to be effective against Omicron | coronavirus pandemic news





Approval from the pharmaceutical regulatory body comes as the pharmaceutical giant says laboratory results have shown activity against a major mutation in omicron.

The UK has approved the use of the drug to treat people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, and the manufacturer appears to be effective against the new strain of Omicron.

Sotrovirab, an antibody treatment, has been found to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection at high risk of developing severe disease. MHRA) said in a statement Thursday.

According to regulatory agencies, a single dose of this drug was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptoms of COVID-19.

After review, MHRA recommended that sotrovimab, also known under the brand name Xevudy, be used as soon as possible and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

MHRA’s CEO, June Raine, welcomed the addition of MHRA to Britain’s arsenal to combat the coronavirus pandemic as another treatment that has proven effective in protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Last month, the UK became the first country to approve molnupiravir, a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral drug developed jointly by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Activities on Omicrons

Sotropimab was developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a company based in the UK, and Vir Biotechnology, based in the US.

It is a monoclonal antibody, a type of protein that binds to the spike protein of the coronavirus and reduces its ability to enter the body’s cells.

GSK’s laboratory analysis on Thursday showed that the drug is effective against a virus that has been bioengineered to carry several characteristic mutations of the omicron variant, which are more heavily mutated than previous coronavirus strains.

Preclinical data indicates that the drug retains activity against a major mutation in the novel Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, the pharmaceutical giant said in a statement.

With an update expected by the end of the year, testing is underway to confirm results for all omicron mutations, he added.

GSK continues to address all other tested strains of concern and interest identified by the World Health Organization (WHO), including the highly contagious delta strain that has triggered a surge in cases in many parts of Europe where sotrovirab is now the epicenter of the pandemic. Said to show activity. in recent months.

Treatments to address the global health crisis that have claimed the lives of more than 5 million people worldwide have so far focused primarily on vaccines.

